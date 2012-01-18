MANILA, Jan 18 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday:

- Communication and News Exchange Forum on oil prices, 3/F PIA Conference Room, PIA Bldg., Visayas Avenue, Quezon City, 9:30 a.m. (0130 GMT)

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines to sell more 10-yr T-bonds via tap > SanMig offers to expand Manila railway capacity > Petron's pension to sell $174 mln refiner shares > Philippines' 2021 T-bond average rate slips

- The Philippine central bank continued to post net loss in the third quarter of 2011 as it engaged in heavier dollar buying to help curb a potentially steeper rise of the peso against the dollar, central bank documents showed. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Property giant Ayala Land Inc is investing 60 billion pesos ($1.38 billion) within the next 25 years to develop a cultural district in Bonifacio Global City dubbed as "High Street South," which is being master-planned by its urban residential brand Alveo Land. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Globe Telecom will redeem 3.02 billion pesos worth of five-year fixed rate bonds ahead of time to take advantage of prevailing low interest rates, the company said in a regulatory filing. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The government is gunning for the completion of infrastructure projects before the rainy season sets in, as the budget department released 90.5 percent of department budgets just two weeks into the year. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Rizal Commercial Banking Corp will issue an unsecured, senior dollar-denominated debt notes with a maturity of five years and one day to be used for general banking and re-lending purposes, its president said. The proposed notes is part of the bank's $1 billion Euro Medium-Term Note program. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Department of Trade and Industry has maintained its $80.2 billion export revenue target this year despite the continued uncertainty in the global market. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR, MANILA BULLETIN)

- Foreign banks monitored by the central bank will start submitting its own Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas next month for the first time, allowing the BSP to see how these banks assess their capital against their risk profiles. (MANILA BULLETIN)

- Publicly-listed Phoenix Petroleum Philippines said it has finalised its acquisition of a combined trading and transport facility in Subic. (MANILA BULLETIN)

- The economy could perform much better this year, Economic Planning Secretary Cayetano Paderanga said, driven by increased public spending, and higher tourism abd business process outsourcing revenues. (BUSINESSWORLD)

MARKET NEWS > US stocks pare early gains; Europe worry persists > Euro off highs ahead of Portugal debt sale > Oil up on data, but Europe worry limits rise > Gold up on China stimulus hope; analysts cautious

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0102 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1293.67 0.36 4.58 USD/JPY 76.76 -0.07 -0.05 US 10YR 1.86 -0.08 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1651.39 0.01 0.20 US CRUDE 101.07 0.36 0.36 DOW JONES 12482.07 0.48 60.01 ASIA ADRS 118.51 0.44 0.52 FTSE 100 5693.95 0.65 36.51 ($1 = 43.62 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

