- Department of Finance to release January budget
performance
- Annual convention of the Chamber of Thrift Banks, with BSP
Governor Amando Tetangco as guest, Dusit Thani Manila, Makati
City
- Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala and Sugar Regulatory
Administration officials are guests at a media forum, Aloha
Hotel, Roxas Blvd., Pasay City, 8:30 a.m. [0030 GMT]
- GT Capital Holdings Inc holds investors' briefing for
upcoming IPO, Rizal Ballroom B, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 4:00
p.m. [0800 GMT]
> Glencore to resume Philippine ops by mid-yr
> FUND VIEW-Southeast Asia stocks seen pricey
> Semirara Mining shows signs of peaking
- Trans-Asia Oil and Energy Development Corp is
embarking on a series of power generation projects worth 33
billion pesos ($766 million) over the next five years to boost
its generating capacity to as much as 687 megawatts, its chief
finance officer said. (ALL PAPERS)
- The Philippine central bank said it was confident that the
country would soon get a credit rating upgrade from
international ratings agencies following a meeting with the
Standard & Poor's team. (ALL PAPERS)
- The Philippine government has approved a provisional
50-centavo increase in jeepney fares following a series of fuel
price hikes, and the central bank said it was confident
inflation this year would still be within the 3-5 percent target
despite higher transport fares. (ALL PAPERS)
- Power producer First Gen Corp said its 2011 net
profit fell 50 percent from the previous year to $35 million due
largely to lower income contribution from affiliate Energy
Development Corp. (ALL PAPERS)
- Local gasoline prices are now hovering around the record
high of 60 pesos a litre, and the Department of Energy has said
it was helpless in bringing down prices that were largely
influenced by movements in the global oil market. (PHILIPPINE
DAILY INQUIRER)
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares ease on China worry
> SEAsia Stocks mostly up, Thai fails to hold 1,200
> Dollar firmer as commodity currencies under fire
> Oil falls as Saudi Arabia seeks to calm markets
> Gold falls as economic optimism boosts dollar
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1405.52 -0.3% -4.230
USD/JPY 83.6 -0.12% -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3519 -- -0.011
SPOT GOLD 1650.09 0.00% 0.060
US CRUDE 106.41 0.32% 0.340
DOW JONES 13170.19 -0.52% -68.94
ASIA ADRS 129.87 -1.37% -1.81
