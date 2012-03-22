MANILA, March 22 Following are some news stories
and press reports that could influence local financial markets
on Thursday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Central bank to release fourth-quarter balance of payments
report
- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co holds special
stockholders' meeting to seek approval of amendments to Articles
of Incorporation, Grand Ballroom, Dusit Thani Hotel, Makati
City, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
- IP E-Game Ventures Inc holds special stockholders'
meeting, IPVG Board Room, 34/F RCBC Plaza Tower II, Ayala
Avenue, Makati City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines' Jan budget gap $370 mln, spending up
> GT Holdings lowers indicative IPO price
> Yemeni tribesmen kidnap three Filipinos
> Iranian oil buyers that could face US sanctions
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy)
- Energy World Corp Ltd of Hong Kong said it would
invest $210 million to put up a liquefied natural gas terminal
and regasification facility in Pagbilao province in the
Philippines. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, BUSINESSWORLD)
- Bank of the Philippine Islands, the country's
largest bank by market value, is expanding its loan book at a
faster pace than projected so far this year, with growth
trending at 16 percent versus the bank's full-year target of 12
to 15 percent, its president said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- State-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management
Corp said it was negotiating a six-month contract with SPC Power
Corp for the continued operation of the 146-megawatt
Naga power plant complex in central Cebu province. (ALL PAPERS)
- The country's largest beer makers, San Miguel Brewery Inc
and Asia Brewery Inc, have joined forces to denounce a
proposed measure that would impose a single tax on all beer
products, saying such a move could lead to the collapse of the
industry. (PHILIPPINE STAR)
- The Philippine government is not rushing to pursue its
remaining $750 million commercial borrowing plan and may return
to the market only in the second half of the year as its cash
position remains manageable, Finance Undersecretary Rosalia de
Leon said. (MANILA BULLETIN)
- The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is in talks with the
banking industry for an alternative lending benchmark in place
of the Treasury bill rates which continue to average below the
inflation rate, Governor Amando Tetangco said. (MANILA STANDARD
TODAY, MALAYA, BUSINESSWORLD)
MARKET NEWS
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares inch up; China PMI eyed
> SE Asia Stocks-Manila index falls; Thailand up
> Euro nurses losses; China flash PMI in focus
> Oil rises; US inventory drop offsets Saudi pledge
> Gold up but outlook weak as fund interest fades
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0003 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1402.89 -0.19% -2.630
USD/JPY 83.21 -0.22% -0.180
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2978 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1651.64 0.10% 1.690
US CRUDE 106.95 -0.30% -0.320
DOW JONES 13124.62 -0.35% -45.57
ASIA ADRS 129.36 -0.39% -0.51
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1= 43.0)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)