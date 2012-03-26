MANILA, March 26 Following are some news stories and press reports that could influence local financial markets on Monday:

- National Food Authority to accept bids for private sector rights to import a second batch of 190,000 tonnes of rice, FTI Complex, Taguig City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines eyes more local borrowing > Philex eyes mines ahead of Padcal closure > C.bank sees March CPI at 2.2-3.1 pct y/y > Foreign debt down 1.1 pct at end Dec > Belle Corp sees big surge in 5-day volume

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

- The consortium of Metro Pacific Investments Corp and DMCI Holdings Inc wants to get Japanese trading firm Marubeni Corp as a strategic partner in unlisted Maynilad Water Services Inc, industry sources said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The combined income of universal and commercial banks in the Philippines in 2011 hit 96.16 billion pesos ($2.2 billion), up 15 percent from the previous year, as increased economic activity pushed demand for banking services, central bank data showed. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- As much as 68 billion pesos in fresh investments are needed to construct more power distribution facilities and to rehabilitate and upgrade existing ones to meet the projected increase in energy demand in the Philippines up to 2019, data from the government's 2010-2019 Distribution Development Plan showed. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The exposure of banks to the real estate sector, particularly property loans and investments in bonds issued by property firms, rose by nearly 20 percent in 2011 to a new record of 518.6 billion pesos, central bank data showed. (ALL PAPERS)

- The government's budget deficit in February was likely higher than the gap of 16 billion pesos posted in January, Budget Secretary Florencio Abad said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR, BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Investors swamped the 20-billion-peso multi-tranche bond issue of San Miguel Brewery Inc, highlighting the market's continued appetite for these types of debt instruments, deal arranger BDO Capital and Investment Corp said. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

