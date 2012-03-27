MANILA, March 27 Following are some news stories and press reports that could influence local financial markets on Tuesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES

- Statistics office to release January imports data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Bureau of Treasury to hold 7-year Treasury bond auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

- Euromoney hosts Philippines Investment Forum: The New Beginning, The Peninsula, Makati City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Gold Fields wants more of Philippines' potential > Sumitomo eyes New Caledonia, Phils for nickel > Rizal Commercial scores high on valuations > Manila to sign rice supply deal with Cambodia

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy)

- The Budget department said it has released 61 percent, or 1.1 trillion pesos ($25.6 billion), of the 1.8 trillion pesos national budget for 2012 as of end February. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Philippine National Bank grew its net profit last year by 34 percent to a record high 4.7 billion pesos as hefty trading gains complemented a modest rise in net interest income. (ALL PAPERS)

- Infrastructure holding firms Metro Pacific Investments Corp and DMCI Holdings Inc confirmed they were holding talks with foreign groups for a possible strategic investment in water utility Maynilad Water Services Inc. (ALL PAPERS)

- The Philippine stock market is halfway through a bull market supported by low interest rates and an improved domestic economic fundamentals that should bring the main index to a new high of 5,300 to 5,500 by year end, brokerage firm CitisecOnline.com said. (ALL PAPERS)

- The Board of Investments has retained tax incentives to the energy sector under the 2012 Investments Priorities Plan provided the sector puts up electricity projects in remote areas and power plants in Mindanao. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

MARKET NEWS > Global stocks rally on Bernanke comments > Brent edges up as Bernanke view weighs on dollar > Gold rises 1.5 pct on renewed US easing hopes > Euro gains vs dlr,yen; Bernanke sparks new QE talk > SEAsia stocks mostly weaker on global growth fears

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0032 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1416.51 1.39 19.40 USD/JPY 82.99 0.17 0.14 US 10YR 2.26 0.17 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1689.31 -0.14 -2.43 US CRUDE 107.06 0.03 0.03 DOW JONES 13241.63 1.23 160.90 ASIA ADRS 130.25 1.04 1.34 FTSE 100 5902.70 0.82 47.81 -------------------------------------------------------------

($1= 42.96 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview ($1 = 42.9700 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Manila Newsroom, Editing by John Mair)