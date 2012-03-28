MANILA, March 28 Following are some news stories and press reports that could influence local financial markets on Wednesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES

- Philippine Bank of Communications holds special stockholders' meeting, 6/F Alphaland Southgate Mall, 2258 Chino Roces Avenue corner EDSA, Makati City

- Century Properties' Trump Tower Manila event, with Century Properties officials and Trump executives, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines' Jan imports down 3.2 pct on yr > Philippine Treasury rejects bids for 2019 bond > Globe Telecom could see more downside-technicals > Manila's Feb coconut oil exports hit 8-month low > Manila's 2 oil refiners not buying Iranian crude

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy)

- Infrastructure firm Metro Pacific Investments Corp and DMCI Holdings Inc said they were willing to divest a combined 20 percent stake in West Zone water concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc to Japanese trading giant Marubeni, and the deal may be signed shortly.(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Property giant Ayala Land Inc is expanding its foothold in Mindanao with a 5 billion pesos ($116 million) investment in a mixed-use property project in the city center of Cagayan de Oro. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, THE MANILA TIMES)

- Upscale property developer Rockwell Land Corp has filed an application at the Securities and Exchange Commission to list 9 billion pesos worth of shares on the Philippine Stock Exchange by way of introduction or without an initial public offering by May 14. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Growth in remittances may decelerate further over the medium term, but the country is still expected to enjoy substantial increases in foreign exchange inflows on the back of a projected tourism boom, exports recovery and further expansion of the business process outsourcing sector. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- President Benigno Aquino has ordered state agencies to fast-track approvals of infrastructure projects under the government's public-private partnership programme this year to take advantage of increased investor appetite. (BUSINESSWORLD, BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Metro Pacific Investments Corp expects its first quarter net profit to be higher than the 820 million pesos posted in the same period last year with its units performing well so far, chairman Manuel Pangilinan said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- American banking giant Citibank NA is planning to relocate some of its overseas operations to the Philippines on the back of the country's sound macroeconomic fundamentals and skilled workforce, chief executive officer Eugene McQuade said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Gokongwei flagship firm JG Summit Holdings has increased its planned capital spending this year by nearly 80 percent to 53 billion pesos, reflecting its bullish stance on the local economy. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- First Gen Corp, the power generation arm of the Lopez group, plans to raise 10 billion pesos by selling perpetual preferred bonds to repay debt and fund acquisitions and investments. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

MARKET NEWS > Stocks retreat from 8-month high, dollar up > Rupee, won lead Asia FX higher on Bernanke remarks > SE Asia Stocks-Firmer on Bernanke comments > Brent dips; potential oil reserve release weighs > Gold eases off two-week highs as euro retreats ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0003 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1412.52 -0.28 -3.99 USD/JPY 83.07 -0.14 -0.12 US 10YR 2.19 0.09 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1680.89 0.05 0.85 US CRUDE 106.87 -0.43 -0.46 DOW JONES 13197.73 -0.33 -43.90 ASIA ADRS 130.23 -0.02 -0.02 FTSE 100 5869.55 -0.56 -33.15 -------------------------------------------------------------

