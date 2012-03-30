MANILA, March 30 Following are some news stories and press reports that could influence local financial markets on Friday:

- CitisecOnline.com Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Sapphire A of Crowne Plaza Galleria Manila, Ortigas Avenue corner Asian Development Bank Avenue, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]

- Department of Energy to open sealed bids for 30 coal exploration projects, DOE Building, Taguig City, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]

- European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines holds news conference on labor and health issues in the contact center industry, Quantum Cafe, 9590 Kamagong corner Bagtikan St., Makati City, 11:00 am [0300 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > March CPI to edge up, but hold below 3 pct > Manila collects more tax than expected in Feb > Manila offers U.S. wider military access > Asian states to double currency defence fund > Investors cut Asia more FX bets

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

- Team Energy, a partnership between Japan's Marubeni Corp and Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc, said the $700 million expansion of its Pagbilao coal-fired power plant in the Philippines will begin sometime next year, adding 400 megawatts to the facility's current 700-MW capacity. (PHILPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Corporate bond issuances in the Philippines dropped 13 percent last year to 181 billion pesos ($4.2 billion) as companies tapped more funds from other sources such as equity sale and bank loans, the central bank said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Rizal Commercial Banking Corp said it had raised $75 million via the reopening of its 2017 bond issue, which previously raised $200 million. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Consumer confidence in the Philippines improved in the first quarter in an indication that demand will stay strong and help fuel the economy, the central bank said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The Energy Regulatory Commission has approved Manila Electric Co's petition to raise its rates by 4 centavos per kilowatthour effective next month. (ALL PAPERS)

