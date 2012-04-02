MANILA, April 2 Following are some news stories and press reports that could influence local financial markets on Monday:

- San Miguel Brewery Inc to list 2019 and 2022 bonds on the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp platform. Listing ceremony at The Enterprise Center - Tower 1 Lobby, 6766 Ayala Avenue corner Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, 8:30 a.m. [0030 GMT]

- Bureau of Treasury to hold Treasury bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

- Business tycoon Lucio Tan, chairman and majority owner of flag carrier Philippine Airlines, is expected to finally present to the PAL board of directors for approval the terms of an offer made by San Miguel Corp to acquire a stake of at least 40 percent stake in the airline. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Bureau of Internal Revenue is eyeing to collect roughly 40 billion pesos ($930 million) from 100 tax evasion cases it has filed since the start of the Aquino administration. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Budget department said it has earmarked some 9 billion pesos to implement poverty-reduction projects in a move to fulfill the country's commitment to achieve the Millennium Development Goals by 2015. (BUSINESSMIRROR, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Indophil Resources, one of the foreign investors in the $5.9 billion Tampakan copper-gold project in Mindanao, is set to hold a general meeting in May to consider if it would pursue a planned listing on the Philippine Stock Exchange. THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- State-owned Philippine National Oil Co is being considered to spearhead the $2.1 billion natural gas pipeline from the southern province of Batangas to Manila that is expected to jumpstart and boost the country's natural gas industry. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

