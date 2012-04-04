MANILA, April 4 Following are some news stories and press reports that could influence local financial markets on Wednesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES

- Statistics office to release annual inflation data for March, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Statistics office to release February producer price survey

- Central bank to release foreign reserves data for March

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines' February budget surplus $250 mln > Philippines' GT Holdings prices IPO > San Miguel says to buy into Philippine Air parent

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy)

- Tobacco tycoon Lucio Tan is still reviewing the offer of San Miguel Corp to acquire a portion of his stake in PAL Holdings, the parent of flag carrier Philippine Airlines Inc, sources said. (BUSINESSMIRROR, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Property developer Filinvest Land hopes to raise 11 billion pesos ($257.6 million) from the sale of seven-year retail bonds in two tranches this year. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, THE PHILIPPINE STAR, THE MANILA TIMES)

- The government said Tuesday it was determined to build more coal-fired power plants despite the warnings from residents and businesses in the southern Mindanao region that these projects would drive up electricity rates and damage the environment. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Vista Land & Lifescapes has allocated a capital expenditure of 15 billion pesos for the year, 45 percent higher from 2011 as it seeks expansion in the countryside, particularly in northern Ilocos province and Puerto Princesa in southwestern Palawan province. (MANILA BULLETIN)

MARKET NEWS > EM ASIA FX-Solid U.S. data supports Asia FX > Malaysia,Indonesia stocks hit record closing highs > Oil slips on demand caution, Fed minutes > Dollar rallies vs euro, yen; Fed stance softens > Gold falls 2 pct after Fed dashes QE3 hopes ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0028 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.38 -0.40 -5.66 USD/JPY 82.87 0.06 0.05 US 10YR 2.30 0.25 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1646.96 0.13 2.13 US CRUDE 103.96 -0.05 -0.05 DOW JONES 13199.55 -0.49 -64.94 ASIA ADRS 129.34 -1.26 -1.65 FTSE 100 5838.34 -0.62 -36.55 ------------------------------------------------------------ ($1 = 42.7 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)