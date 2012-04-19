MANILA, April 19 Following are some news stories
and press reports that could influence local financial markets
on Thursday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Central bank to hold policy rate meeting, decision
expected at 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
- Central bank to release balance of payments data for March
- Bank of the Philippine Islands holds annual stockholders'
meeting, Grand Ballroom, Hotel Inter-Continental, Makati City,
9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
MARKET NEWS
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares in narrow range on caution
> South East Asia Stocks-Manila at record high
> Euro down for a 2nd day vs dollar as Spain weighs
> Crude falls as US inventories rise a 4th week
> Gold falls for fourth day, Asian buying weak
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy)
- The Philippines hopes to deepen its relationship with the
World Bank under the leadership of Jim Yong Kim, the new
president, Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said. (PHILIPPINE
STAR)
- Manufacturing, and not business process outsourcing, is
the key to more inclusive growth in the Philippines, the Asian
Development Bank said in a report. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)
- Majority of Filipino households are not saving for the
future, the Philippine central bank said as it released the
results of its first Consumer Finance Survey that showed only
two out of 10 families maintain deposit accounts.
(BUSINESSWORLD)
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Moody's reviews 4 banks for downgrade
> East West prices IPO at low end of range
> C.bank says sees manageable inflation in 2012
> China summons Manila envoy over standoff
> USDA approves more sugar imports for U.S.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0027 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1385.14 -0.41% -5.640
USD/JPY 81.42 0.22% 0.180
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9893 -- 0.014
SPOT GOLD 1641.19 -0.01% -0.090
US CRUDE 102.78 0.11% 0.110
DOW JONES 13032.75 -0.63% -82.79
ASIA ADRS 126.43 -0.02% -0.03
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 42.6 pesos)
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan.....
Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency.
Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds..
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds..
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead
World forecasts
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
Philippine stocks Philippine peso
Philippine debt Debt
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 LME price overview
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Michael Perry)