-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0006 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
USD/JPY 79.75 -0.18 -0.14
US 10YR 1.65 0.22 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1596.29 -0.04 -0.70
US CRUDE 84.50 -0.54 -0.46
DOW JONES 12880.09 2.20 277.83
ASIA ADRS 118.96 3.34 3.85
FTSE 100 5571.15 1.42 78.09
------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro, oil rally after euro zone deal
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Indonesia gain more than 1 pct
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- BDO UNIBANK
- The Philippines' largest bank, BDO Unibank, said it has
completed its rights offering which raised 43.5 billion pesos,
the largest equity issue in the country. For the full
disclosure, click on: link.reuters.com/kef29s
-- SAN MIGUEL CORP
- San Miguel Corp Chairman Eduardo Cojuangco on Friday sold
an 11 percent stake in the firm to its president Ramon Ang, in a
sign that he is increasingly willing to hand over the reins to
the man behind the company's diversification drive over the past
three years.
-- AYALA LAND INC
- The country's top property firm Ayala Land said it will
enter into a strategic alliance with the Ortigas business clan
to develop the Ortigas family's commercial properties, with
Ayala allocating 15 billion pesos ($356 million) for the
venture. For the full disclosure, click on: link.reuters.com/gef29s
($1 = 42.1350 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)