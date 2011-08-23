MANILA, Aug 23 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday:

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippine 91-day T-bill rate falls to 0.979 pct > Won, peso up on specs; stay cautious over Asia FX

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- The Transportation department said it had ordered Philippine Airlines to put contingency measures in place to prevent disruption in its operations amid strike threats from its ground crew. (ALL PAPERS)

- The Court of Appeals has rejected the petition of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co to be the exclusive provider of telecommunications services in the Bonifacio Global City business complex in Taguig City. (ALL PAPERS)

- ABS-CBN Corp said it plans to raise 5 billion pesos ($118 million) in fresh funds to finance the rollout of its digital terrestrial television technology nationwide. (MALAYA)

- The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reminded businesses planning to borrow in foreign currencies next year to disclose their debt plans before the end of the month to help the central bank prepare its forecasts for capital flows.

- Second quarter economic growth may have come in below 5 percent because of the country's weak export performance, the Trade secretary said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Boulevard Holdings Inc is forming a joint venture with a large local conglomerate to develop a newly acquired seaside resort community in Cavite province southwest of the capital. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Mic Holdings Corp is looking at acquiring seven domestic ports as part of its bid to become the largest port operator in the country, the company president said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

MARKET NEWS > Asian shares may lift as markets stabilise > Brent falls, gold rallies, stocks cut gains > Gold tops $1,900/oz to new record on economic woes > Brent falls as Libya's civil war nears end > Euro struggles, eyes on PMI data

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0026 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1123.82 0.03 0.29 USD/JPY 76.84 0.04 0.03 US 10YR 2.10 -0.65 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1907.54 0.56 10.65 US CRUDE CLc1 84.17 -0.30 -0.25 DOW JONES 10854.65 0.34 37.00 ASIA ADRS 118.78 0.17 0.20 FTSE 100 5095.30 1.08 54.54 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.5 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

