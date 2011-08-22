MANILA, Aug 22 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Monday:

- Bureau of Treasury holds T-bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Rogue group a risk to Manila's talks with MILF > Philippines to ensure currency stability > Manila cbank sees resilient BOP,reserves to rise > Philippine Puregold IPO to raise up to $290 mln

- The Bureau of Internal Revenue is ready to condone billions of pesos in back taxes of tollway operators to prevent them from overcharging road users when the government starts collecting taxes from toll. (BUSINESSMIRROR, MANILA STANDARD TODAY, MANILA TIMES)

- DMCI Holdings Inc plans to form a consortium with foreign and local partners to bid for the construction of a 600-megawatt coal-fired power plant in the Subic Bay Freeport area spearheaded by Manila Electric Co . (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Tax rules needed to implement the much-awaited Personal Equity and Retirement Account scheme have been submitted to the Finance department and are pending approval. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- A consortium led by San Miguel Corp and the Consunji group plans to open half of the 88.5-kilometre Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union expressway north Manila to the public by November next year. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- The government is eyeing to partner with the private sector for the construction of a $2-billion high speed train that would connect the international airport in Clark in Pampanga province north of Manila to the capital, the Finance secretary said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Infrastructure holding firm Metro Pacific Investments Corp is in talks to take over the 200-bed Central Luzon Doctors Hospital in Tarlac City as part of its bid to operate the country's biggest chain of major healthcare centers. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Benguet Corp said it had recovered from losses in the first half of 2011 and recorded a net income of 580 million pesos ($13.6 million) due to good nickel and gold output and high metal prices. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The government plans to start bidding out in the next few weeks contracts for the construction of about 10,000 school buildings under its public-private partnership framework, Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Department of Finance said the domestic economy may have grown by around 5 percent in the second quarter of the year due to a pick up in government spending and as evidenced by higher power consumption. (MANILA BULLETIN)

