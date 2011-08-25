MANILA, Aug 25 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES

- National Statistics Office to release June imports and trade balance data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Press briefing for the 20th Mindanao Business Conference, Traders Hotel, Roxas Boulevard, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT]

- Metro Pacific Investments Corp holds special stockholders' meeting to seek approval for listing of additional shares, Rigodon Ballroom 1, The Peninsula Manila, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]

- Central bank to release highlights of July 28 policy-setting meeting

- Central bank to release third quarter business expectations survey

- Economic Planning Secretary Cayetano Paderanga to announce forecasts on the second quarter national income accounts, Executive Lounge, NEDA Bldg., Pasig City, 12 noon [0400 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > San Miguel power arm IPO may raise up to $835mln > Benguet Corp to sell 1.8 mln T nickel to China > Manila says July budget gap may exceed H1 total > Central bank sees Aug inflation at 3.9-4.8 pct

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- Five firms -- Belle Corp , Cebu Air Inc , San Miguel Corp , Semirara Mining Corp. , and SM Development Corp -- will be joining the bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index when a recomposition takes effect next month. (BUSINESWORLD)

- The plan of PNOC-Exploration Corp to hold a secondary offering in compliance with the rules of the stock exchange on minimum public float still hangs as the cabinet has yet to decide on the matter. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Restaurant chain Pancake House is in talks to acquire pizza chain Yellow Cab Foods Corp and is seeking to establish outlets in Singapore as part of its expansion. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, THE PHILIPPINE STAR, THE MANILA BULLETIN)

- Petron Corp , the country's largest oil refiner and retailer, said it had rolled out 8.66 billion pesos ($204 million) worth of capital expenditure projects in the first half of the year. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- International Container Terminal Services Inc has sold its shares in Portek International to Mitsui & Co Ltd for S$35.6 million. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Philippine Airlines will serve notices of termination to 2,600 ground employees as early as tomorrow as part of its plan to spin off its ground handling, catering and call center reservations services. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

