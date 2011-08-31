MANILA, Aug 31 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES

- National Statistical Coordination Board holds press conference on second quarter GDP data, NSCB Operations Room, 5/F Midland Buendia Bldg, Makati City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

- Bureau of Treasury holds 7-year Treasury bond auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Trade tops Aquino's agenda on first China trip > San Miguel to spend $1 bln for refinery upgrade

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- The government spent 451.9 billion pesos ($10.6 billion)in the seven months to July to pay for its debts, almost flat from a year ago, data from the Bureau of Treasury showed. (ALL PAPERS)

- Manila Electric Co was forced to cut its capital expenditure this year by almost 22 percent to 8.5 billion pesos, due to a regulator's decision to limit the increase in its distribution and metering charges over the next four years. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Philex Mining Corp is looking at acquiring coal and gold mining firms in Indonesia as it plans to expand overseas, company chairman Manuel Pangilinan said. (THE MANILA TIMES)

- PNOC Renewables Corp, the renewable energy arm of state-owned Philippine National Oil Co, is looking for potential partners for 11 hydropower projects estimated to generate up to 276 megawatts and investments of about $489 million. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS), the U.S' biggest pension fund, said it hiked by a fourth its investments in the Philippine stock market in the first five months of the year, tracking the global movement of money from the developed to emerging markets. (THE MANILA TIMES)

- State grains agency National Food Authority may raise up to 120 billion pesos through a syndicated loan to refinance its short-term maturing debts, the Department of Finance said. (THE MANILA BULLETIN)

