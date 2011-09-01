MANILA, Sept 1 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday:

- Joint press conference of the Bureau of Internal Revenue and Department of Justice on the latest Run after Tax Evaders case, Department of Justice, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]

- Senate Sub-Committee on Anti-Money Laundering Law Amendments holds public hearing, Senator Claro Recto Room, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

- The Bureau of Internal Revenue has tightened the rules governing improperly accumulated earnings tax to ensure that corporations declare their incomes and distribute dividends to shareholders. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Restaurant chain operator Pancake House signed a deal to buy pizza chain Yellow Cab Foods Corp for 800 million pesos, beefing up its casual dining business and diversifying its product lines. (ALL PAPERS)

- Smart communications, a unit of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co , will start offering the Netphone on Sept. 10, a move that will allow the wireless leader to hike Internet access across a broader market segment. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The central bank's foreign exchange swaps totaled $15.9 billion at the end of July, slightly higher than the previous month's $15.73 billion, central bank data showed. (MANILA BULLETIN)

- Ayala Land Inc said its board approved the creation of a fifth residential brand that will cater to the socialised housing market. Ayala Land said South Maya would offer mainly house and lot packages with prices no exceeding 400,000 pesos a unit. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY, THE MANILA TIMES, BUSINESSMIRROR)

- The damage caused by Typhoon Nanmadol on the farm sector has risen to 1.24 billion pesos, with rice crops the hardest hit, the Department of Agriculture said. (THE MANILA TIMES)

