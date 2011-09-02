MANILA, Sept 2 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES

- Marvic Leonen, the government's chief peace negotiator with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, is guest speaker at a Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines forum, Ballroom C, 4/F Crown Plaza Galleria, 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. [0100-0300 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila bourse eases rules for oil, renewable firms > Fraport eyes cash recovery from airport dispute > Philippines cbank's end-July forex swaps $15.9 bln > Philippines, China seek code of conduct in seas

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- The Philippine economy may still expand by about 4.8 percent this year as the government's belt-tightening that weakened growth in the second quarter is expected to be reversed in the months ahead, New York-based think tank Global Source said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Rizal Commercial Banking Corp has obtained board approval to merge newly acquired niche bank units Merchants Savings and Loan Association Inc and President JP Laurel Rural Bank into a single platform for microfinancing. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The bond markets of emerging countries in East Asia, including the Philippines, grew 7.7 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, according to the latest issue of the Asia Bond Monitor of the Asian Development Bank. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- A subsidiary of the Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co , SPi Global Holdings Inc, plans to tap the Australian market to diversify its portfolio of international clients and increase revenue. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The government's tax effort improved to 13.48 percent in the second quarter from 11.86 percent in the first three months of the year, but nearly unchanged from the previous year's level, the Department of Finance said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Net foreign portfolio inflows into the Philippines topped $3 billion as of Aug. 19, central bank data showed, as foreign capital continued to flood emerging market economies, including the Philippines amid fragile economic growth in advanced economies and debt problems in the United States and Europe.(THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The government stands to lose as much as 2.4 billion pesos ($57 million) in revenues if no new sin tax measure will be passed by 2013, Finance Undersecretary Gil Beltran said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines wants the tax row between Royal Dutch Shell's local unit and the Bureau of Customs resolved soon, saying the issue may send a wrong signal to foreign investors. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

MARKET NEWS > Asian shares look to soft start ahead of data > Bonds, Swiss franc rise on recession jitters > Euro down broadly; data fans global economy worry > Gold ends mixed as market awaits payrolls data > US crude ends up on weather, equities slip curbs ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2341 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1204.42 -1.19 -14.47 USD/JPY 76.86 -0.07 -0.05 US 10YR 2.13 -0.08 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1824.79 0.01 0.24 US CRUDE CLc1 88.72 -0.22 -0.20 DOW JONES 11493.57 -1.03 -119.96 ASIA ADRS 124.53 -0.93 -1.17 FTSE 100 5418.65 0.45 24.12 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.23 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt <0#USBMK=> World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)