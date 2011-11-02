MANILA, Nov 2 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Third-quarter operating results of the Manila Electric Co, 14/F Pasig Room, Lopez Building, Meralco Center, Ortigas Avenue, Pasig City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]

- Bureau of Treasury holds regular Treasury bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > C.bank raises NDF provision to tame fx > C.bank sees Oct inflation at 4.5-5.4 pct y/y > PSBank plans $117 mln debt sale > Fitch upgrades PLDT's local-currency IDR > Bank of PI 9-mth profit up 6 pct y/y > Feed millers seeking 100,000T corn imports

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- Conglomerate Ayala Corp is looking to bid for the operation and maintenance of Laguindingan airport in the southern Cagayan de Oro province, chief finance officer Delfin Gonzalez said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Ayala Corp is prepared to invest up to $500 million to achieve its goal of generating 1,000 megawatts of power over the next five years, chief finance officer Delfin Gonzalez said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY, MANILA TIMES)

- The National Telecommunications Commission said it has cut the interconnection charge for text messaging by about 57 percent to 15 centavos per SMS effective this month. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- The government of southern Zamboanga del North province has issued an ordinance banning open-pit mining, Mines and Geosciences director Leo Jasareno said, threatening the projects of TVI Resource Development and Philex Mining Corp . (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The government's debt service payments in January to September fell 2 percent from a year earlier to 597.5 billion pesos ($14 billion), the Bureau of Treasury said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MANILA TIMES)

- Metro Pacific Tollways Corp , a unit of conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp , said it was open to a partnership with Citra Metro Manila Tollways Corp over an expressway that will connect Skyway in Makati to North Luzon Expressway in Quezon City. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

MARKET NEWS > South East Asia stocks fall on late selling > Greek vote on bailout hammers stocks, euro > Brent oil slips on EU turmoil, weak economic data > Gold down but off session low as euro cuts losses > Euro selloff pauses as attention turns to Fed

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2359 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1218.28 -2.79 -35.02 USD/JPY 78.27 -0.08 -0.06 US 10YR 1.98 -0.63 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1716.09 -0.17 -2.86 US CRUDE CLc1 91.14 -1.14 -1.05 DOW JONES 11657.96 -2.48 -297.05 ASIA ADRS 117.95 -2.23 -2.69 FTSE 100 5421.57 -2.21 -122.65 --------------------------------------------------------------

