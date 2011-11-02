MANILA, Nov 2 Here are news stories and press
reports which may influence local financial markets on
Wednesday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Third-quarter operating results of the Manila Electric Co,
14/F Pasig Room, Lopez Building, Meralco Center, Ortigas Avenue,
Pasig City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]
- Bureau of Treasury holds regular Treasury bill auction,
1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> C.bank raises NDF provision to tame fx
> C.bank sees Oct inflation at 4.5-5.4 pct y/y
> PSBank plans $117 mln debt sale
> Fitch upgrades PLDT's local-currency IDR
> Bank of PI 9-mth profit up 6 pct y/y
> Feed millers seeking 100,000T corn imports
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- Conglomerate Ayala Corp is looking to bid for the
operation and maintenance of Laguindingan airport in the
southern Cagayan de Oro province, chief finance officer Delfin
Gonzalez said. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- Ayala Corp is prepared to invest up to $500 million to
achieve its goal of generating 1,000 megawatts of power over the
next five years, chief finance officer Delfin Gonzalez said.
(MANILA STANDARD TODAY, MANILA TIMES)
- The National Telecommunications Commission said it has cut
the interconnection charge for text messaging by about 57
percent to 15 centavos per SMS effective this month.
(BUSINESSMIRROR)
- The government of southern Zamboanga del North province
has issued an ordinance banning open-pit mining, Mines and
Geosciences director Leo Jasareno said, threatening the projects
of TVI Resource Development and Philex Mining Corp
. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- The government's debt service payments in January to
September fell 2 percent from a year earlier to 597.5 billion
pesos ($14 billion), the Bureau of Treasury said. (PHILIPPINE
DAILY INQUIRER, MANILA TIMES)
- Metro Pacific Tollways Corp , a unit of
conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp , said it
was open to a partnership with Citra Metro Manila Tollways Corp
over an expressway that will connect Skyway in Makati to North
Luzon Expressway in Quezon City. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)
MARKET NEWS
> South East Asia stocks fall on late selling
> Greek vote on bailout hammers stocks, euro
> Brent oil slips on EU turmoil, weak economic data
> Gold down but off session low as euro cuts losses
> Euro selloff pauses as attention turns to Fed
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2359 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1218.28 -2.79 -35.02
USD/JPY 78.27 -0.08 -0.06
US 10YR 1.98 -0.63 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1716.09 -0.17 -2.86
US CRUDE CLc1 91.14 -1.14 -1.05
DOW JONES 11657.96 -2.48 -297.05
ASIA ADRS 117.95 -2.23 -2.69
FTSE 100 5421.57 -2.21 -122.65
--------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 42.9 pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)