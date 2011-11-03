MANILA, Nov 3 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday:

- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co holds press briefing and teleconference on its nine-months financial and operating results, PLDT mezzanine, Ramon Cojuangco Building, 1:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]

- Bureau of Customs and Department of Justice hold joint press conference on latest smuggling case, DOJ head office, Manila, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]

- First Metro Investments Corp holds investors' briefing for its 5-year fixed rate corporate bond offer, Rizal Ballroom, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 11:30 a.m [0330 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Meralco Q3 profit up 24 pct, lifts guidance > WNS acquires partner's stake in Philippines JV > PLDT to issue fixed-rate notes on Nov 8 > Manila: No need to use foreign debt allocation > Philippine inflation may have picked up in Oct > Ayala power project gets $210 mln funding

- East Asia Power Resources Corp , the backdoor listing vehicle of Century Properties Inc, said it had obtained regulatory approval to adjust its capital stock level and amend its articles of incorporation ahead of the planned takeover. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Chinatrust (Philippines) Commercial Bank Corp said its January to September net income declined by 16 percent from a year earlier to 63.29 million pesos ($1.5 million) on lower net interest income. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Philex Mining Corp said it was planning to meet local officials of Zamboanga del Norte to discuss a newly imposed ban on open pit mining in the province, which could jeopardise its copper-gold exploration project. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Citigroup said it was upbeat on consumer and infrastructure stocks in the Philippines, with Energy Development Corp , Metro Pacific Investments Corp , Ayala Land Inc , Banco de Oro Unibank Inc and Alliance Global Group Inc as its top picks. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Singapore-based Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd and the Philippines' Southeast Asian Airlines have amended their marketing agreement in a bid to lift a Civil Aeronautics Board order prohibiting the two low-cost carriers from mounting flights in Davao and Cebu, CAB deputy executive director Porvenir Porciuncula said. (MANILA TIMES)

