- Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala and Bureau of Customs Commissioner Rufino Biazon is main guest at government media forum, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Statistics office to release inflation data for October, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Statistics Office to release September Producer Price Survey

- Central bank to release third quarter inflation report

- Central bank to release foreign reserves data for October

- Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and Aboitiz Power Corp to hold exclusive analysts' briefing on the group's third quarter financial and operating results, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT]

- PNOC Exploration Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, PNOC Mini Theatre, 7/F Building 6, Energy Center, Merritt Road, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, 8:00 a.m. [0000 GMT]

- Pacific Strategies & Assessments and Cardno hold presentation on "Resources -- Social Development and Security: Maximizing Benefits and Minimizing Risks" at Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippine c.bank says current policy appropriate > PLDT Q3 net down 10 pct, sees weak revenues > Manila's Banco de Oro 9-mth profit up 19 pct y/y > Manila's SM Prime Q3 net profit rises 15 pct y/y

- The Philippines and other emerging markets throughout Asia may not be spared from the impact of the severe debt problems now upsetting Europe, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Department of Finance is studying a proposal to declare mining sites as mineral reservations to allow the government to collect 5 percent royalty on top of the 2 percent excise tax collected from the gross sales of mining firms, a finance official said on Friday. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp's local exploration unit has decided to pull out from the Sulu Sea after it found that gas reserves in the area were of non-commercial quantities. (BUSINESSWORLD, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Philippines' rice inventory dropped sharply last month, but the Bureau of Agriculture Statistics said the country's stock was still enough to cover domestic requirement for the next 80 days. (THE MANILA TIMES)

- The U.S. Federal Reserve has approved a voting trust agreement that will allow Allied Banking Corp to place the shares of its unit Oceanic Bank Holding Inc in a temporary trust, removing the barrier on the local bank's merger with Philippine National Bank . (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Earnings of banks operating in the Philippines rose 28 percent to 51.9 billion pesos ($1.2 billion) in the first six months of the year from 40.6 billion pesos in the same period last year, the Philippine central bank said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0028 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1261.15 1.88 23.25 USD/JPY 77.99 -0.08 -0.06 US 10YR 2.08 0.19 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1757.33 -0.30 -5.32 US CRUDE CLc1 93.71 -0.38 -0.36 DOW JONES 12044.47 1.76 208.43 ASIA ADRS 120.43 0.78 0.93 FTSE 100 5545.64 1.12 61.54 -------------------------------------------------------------

