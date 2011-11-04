MANILA, Nov 4 Here are news stories and press
reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
- Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala and Bureau of Customs
Commissioner Rufino Biazon is main guest at government media
forum, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
- Statistics office to release inflation data for October,
9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
- Statistics Office to release September Producer Price
Survey
- Central bank to release third quarter inflation report
- Central bank to release foreign reserves data for October
- Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and Aboitiz Power Corp to hold
exclusive analysts' briefing on the group's third quarter
financial and operating results, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 2:30
p.m. [0630 GMT]
- PNOC Exploration Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting,
PNOC Mini Theatre, 7/F Building 6, Energy Center, Merritt Road,
Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, 8:00 a.m. [0000 GMT]
- Pacific Strategies & Assessments and Cardno hold
presentation on "Resources -- Social Development and Security:
Maximizing Benefits and Minimizing Risks" at Mandarin Oriental
Hotel, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippine c.bank says current policy appropriate
> PLDT Q3 net down 10 pct, sees weak revenues
> Manila's Banco de Oro 9-mth profit up 19 pct y/y
> Manila's SM Prime Q3 net profit rises 15 pct y/y
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- The Philippines and other emerging markets throughout Asia
may not be spared from the impact of the severe debt problems
now upsetting Europe, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said.
(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- The Department of Finance is studying a proposal to
declare mining sites as mineral reservations to allow the
government to collect 5 percent royalty on top of the 2 percent
excise tax collected from the gross sales of mining firms, a
finance official said on Friday. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- Oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp's local exploration
unit has decided to pull out from the Sulu Sea after it found
that gas reserves in the area were of non-commercial quantities.
(BUSINESSWORLD, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)
- The Philippines' rice inventory dropped sharply last
month, but the Bureau of Agriculture Statistics said the
country's stock was still enough to cover domestic requirement
for the next 80 days. (THE MANILA TIMES)
- The U.S. Federal Reserve has approved a voting trust
agreement that will allow Allied Banking Corp to place the
shares of its unit Oceanic Bank Holding Inc in a temporary
trust, removing the barrier on the local bank's merger with
Philippine National Bank . (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)
- Earnings of banks operating in the Philippines rose 28
percent to 51.9 billion pesos ($1.2 billion) in the first six
months of the year from 40.6 billion pesos in the same period
last year, the Philippine central bank said. (THE PHILIPPINE
STAR)
MARKET NEWS
> Global stocks, oil up on ECB, Greece hopes
> SE Asia Stocks-Lower but in light volume
> Oil rises on Greece hopes, surprise ECB rate cut
> Euro jumps on Greece hopes outweigh ECB rate cut
> Gold eases after rally, holds near 6-wk top
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0028 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1261.15 1.88 23.25
USD/JPY 77.99 -0.08 -0.06
US 10YR 2.08 0.19 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1757.33 -0.30 -5.32
US CRUDE CLc1 93.71 -0.38 -0.36
DOW JONES 12044.47 1.76 208.43
ASIA ADRS 120.43 0.78 0.93
FTSE 100 5545.64 1.12 61.54
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 43.13 pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)