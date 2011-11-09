MANILA, Nov 9 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday:

- Global services firm Towers Watson holds media briefing on setting up its largest data, survey and technology center in Manila, The Peninsula, 10:30 a.m. [0230 GMT]

- Ayala Land Inc holds analysts' briefing on 9-month unaudited financial and operating results, 25/F Romulo Lounge, Tower One & Exchange Plaza, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]

- Atlas Consolidated Mining and Development Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, EDSA Shangri-La Hotel, Mandaluyong City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

- Globe Telecom Inc holds media briefing on third quarter financial and operating results, Corporate Showroom, G/F Valero Telepark, 111 Valero Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City, 11:30 a.m. [0330 GMT]

- Metro Pacific Investments Corp holds analysts' briefing on third quarter financial and operating results, press conference room, Mezzanine of PLDT Ramon Cojuangco Building, Makati City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila's Globe Telecoms 9-mth net up 7 pct y/y > Manila Water 9-mth net income rises over 4 pct > Philippines eyeing 15-yr T-bond sales in 2012 > Seven-yr T-bond fetches avg rate of 5.019 pct

- TVI Resource Development Philippines Inc, a unit of Canada-based miner TVI Pacific Inc , said it asked a court in Dipolog City in southern Philippines to issue a temporary restraining order against a Zamboanga del Norte ordinance that bans open pit mining, which affects its copper mining operations in the province. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Metro Pacific Investments Corp said it had signed a deal to acquire the upscale 219-bed Asian Hospital for 1.456 billion pesos ($34 million). (ALL PAPERS)

- Manila Water Co Inc , a unit of Ayala Corp , said it acquired Clark Water Corp, a utility serving the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga, north of Manila. (ALL PAPERS)

- Security Bank Corp said its January to September net income rose 21 percent from a year earlier to 4 billion pesos on higher net interest income. (ALL PAPERS)

- Money placed by banks in the special deposit account facility of the Philippine central bank hit a record 1.62 trillion pesos at the end of September, up 78 percent from a year earlier. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- PetroEnergy Resources Corp said it had relinquished its wind energy service contract in Sual, Pangasinan as studies showed the resources in the area were insufficient to support commercial operations. (ALL PAPERS)

- The Megaworld group said it was seeking transparency in the planned sale of state-owned Food Terminal Inc complex following reports the government was already in the final stages of negotiations with a mysterious buyer. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co is in talks with state-run Bases Converstion and Development Authority (BCDA) for the rehabilitation of Bataan Technology Park's communications services, BCDA chairman Felicito Payumo said. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

S.E. Asia stocks climb cautiously to 1-wk high
Euro, stocks up on hopes Italy may avoid crisis
Oil up as Italy's PM to resign, Brent slips vs WTI
Euro holds gains, eyes on Chinese data
Gold retreats after Berlusconi says to resign

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1275.92 1.17 14.80 USD/JPY 77.69 0.00 0.00 US 10YR 2.08 0.24 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1788.49 0.20 3.64 US CRUDE CLc1 96.87 0.07 0.07 DOW JONES 12170.18 0.84 101.79 ASIA ADRS 120.76 0.01 0.01 FTSE 100 5567.34 1.03 56.52 --------------------------------------------------------------

