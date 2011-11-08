MANILA, Nov 8 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday:

- Global-Estate Resorts Inc holds special stockholders' meeting, Grand Ballroom, Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, Orchard Road, Eastwood City, Quezon City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Manila Water Co Inc holds analysts' briefing on third quarter financial and operating results, South Room A & B, Ayala Tower 1, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT]

- Touch Solutions Inc holds investors' briefing for upcoming IPO, Magellan Function Room, 41/F Discovery Suites, 25 ADB Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]

- The Department of Finance said the restructuring of around 70 billion pesos ($1.6 billion) of debts of state-run National Food Authority is expected to be completed by end of November of middle of December. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Water utility Calapan Ventures Inc has priced its initial public offering to be launched on Nov. 14 at 2.50 pesos per share, chief financial officer Ortrud Yao said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Government-sequestered United Coconut Planters Bank will list on Friday 3.15 billion pesos worth of long-term negotiable certificates it issued in August at the trading facility of the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp, the operator of the secondary fixed-income exchange said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Unlisted Zest Airways Inc was expanding its fleet, taking delivery of three Airbus 320s this year and will take another three in 2012, as part of efforts to attract the growing number of tourists to and from China and other Asian destinations, president and chief executive Alfredo Yao said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Philippine government must act decisively on its mining policy and bring an end to provincial ordinances that defy national law, said several business groups, including Australia-New Zealand Chamber of Commerce the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry in a joint position paper. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp, a maker of semiconductors, will launch on Tuesday its initial public offering that it hopes will raise 295 million pesos. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- The Philippine banking industry's total deposit base expanded nearly 12 percent to 3.8 trillion pesos at the end of August from a year earlier, central bank data showed. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- The Philippine unit of Southeast Asia's largest low-cost carrier, AirAsia , plans to fly in the domestic market next month, the Civil Aeronautics Board said. (MANILA TIMES)

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1261.12 0.63 7.89 USD/JPY 78.04 0.00 0.00 US 10YR 2.03 0.28 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1791.44 -0.19 -3.35 US CRUDE CLc1 95.62 0.10 0.10 DOW JONES 12068.39 0.71 85.15 ASIA ADRS 120.75 0.54 0.65 FTSE 100 5510.82 -0.30 -16.34 -------------------------------------------------------------

