- BSP Governor Amando Tetangco to deliver opening remarks at the Philippine Economic Society's 49th Annual Meeting, BSP Assembly Hall, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. [2400-0900 GMT]

- San Miguel Corporation, San Miguel Brewery, Ginebra San Miguel Inc, San Miguel Pure Foods Company Inc and Petron Corp to hold a combined briefing on the group's 2011 September year-to-date results, Executive Dining Room, 2/F, SMC HOC Building, 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]

- Central bank to release money supply and bank lending growth data for September

- Ayala Corp holds analysts' briefing on third quarter financial and operating results, South Room, 25/F Tower One, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT]

- Filinvest Land Inc holds analysts' briefing on third quarter financial and operating results, FCC Marketing Office, Corporate Avenue, Filinvest Corporate City, Alabang, Muntinlupa City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]

- United Coconut Planters Bank to list 3.15 billion pesos worth of long-term negotiable certificates of time deposit due 2016 on the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp, 37/F Tower 1, The Enterprise Center, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 8:00 a.m. [0000 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Central bank gets fresh $230 mln capital > Exports plunge, underscoring growth worries > Manila readies policy to head off mining bans > August net FDI inflow down 55 pct yr/yr > ICTSI Q3 net income rises 35 pct yr/yr > US fund LeapFrog eyes Indonesia, Philippines

- A drop of 2.4 percent in car sales as of October has put pressure on the industry's yearend target, but the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines remains upbeat of ending 2011 on a positive note. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Availments by banks under the Philippine central bank's dollar rediscount facility for exporters totaled $179.3 million from January to October, representing a 191.3 percent increase from year-ago figure. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- First Metro Investment Corp, a unit of Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co, said its January-September net income rose 29 percent from a year earlier to 1.8 billion pesos ($42 million). (ALL PAPERS)

- Rum maker Tanduay Holdings Inc said it was preparing to sell at least 1.8 billion pesos worth of shares in December to fund expansion and widen its public float. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The government's debt stock stood at 4.794 trillion pesos as of August, up 1 percent from the July level due to a weaker peso and debt sales, government data showed. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The North Sea Group of the Netherlands plans to build an ethanol manufacturing facility in the Philippines with an annual capacity of 400 million litres, making it the largest in Asia, Energy Secretary Jose Layug said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1239.71 0.86 10.61 USD/JPY 77.62 0.00 0.00 US 10YR 2.06 -0.07 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1751.64 -0.45 -7.95 US CRUDE 97.52 -0.27 -0.26 DOW JONES 11893.79 0.96 112.85 ASIA ADRS 116.37 0.00 0.00 FTSE 100 5444.82 -0.28 -15.56 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.3 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

