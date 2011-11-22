MANILA, Nov 22 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday:

- World Bank to release "East Asia and Pacific Economic Update" report, with chief economist for the East Asia and Pacific Region Bert Hofman and senior economist Katia Vostroknutova to discuss outlook for the Philippines via videoconference, Knowledge for Development Center, Ground Floor, The Taipan Place, F. Ortigas Jr. Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

- Bureau of Treasury holds 10-year Treasury bond auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

- Prime Orion Philippines Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Ballroom 3, 3/F, Mandarin Oriental, Makati City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippine exports seen flat or down in 2011 > BIR tax collections in October beat target > Alsons eyes deal with EGCO, Toyota Tsusho > Manila, Korea talk aid, defence cooperation > Court lets arrested Arroyo stay in hospital

- The Senate is expected to pass the 1.816-trillion-peso ($42 billion) national budget on Tuesday after legislators decided not to push with Monday's scheduled approval. (BUSINESSWORLD0)

- The Philippines has lost ground in global tax rankings published by the World Bank and the International Finance Corp, having been overtaken by other countries that implemented reforms to make payments easier and less costly for businesses. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- PAL Holdings Inc had a net loss of 1.69 billion pesos in the September quarter due to a drop in revenue from cargo and aircraft leases, reversing net income of 1.22 billion pesos a year earlier. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The Aquino administration will bid out the contract to operate and maintain the Edsa Metro Rail Transit 3 despite an offer from Metro Pacific Investments Corp to acquire the project, Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Philippines can withstand further volatility in the global economy because of its strong foreign exchange reserves, Fitch Ratings said. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- KEPCO Philippines Inc, a unit of Korea Electric Power Corp , plans to put up another coal-fired power plant in the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, an Energy department official said. (MALAYA)

- The Philippine Stock Exchange expects more companies to delist from the bourse due in part to recent mergers and acquisitions. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- The multibillion-peso deal between the Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co and Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc has raised competitive concerns and should not have been approved, said a senior fellow of the state-run think thank Philippine Institute for Development Studies. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- The Bureau of Internal Revenue plans to raise the tax rate on the expanded creditable withholding tax levied against some self-employed individuals to further improve the agency's collections. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

MARKET NEWS > Asian shares fall on U.S., European debt fears > Dollar lifted by risk aversion; Aussie slumps > Markets end down as US-Europe debt rattles > Oil falls on global growth concerns, debt fears > Gold extends losses on Europe, US debt worry

