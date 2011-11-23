MANILA, Nov 23 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday:

- Transpacific Broadband Group International Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Managed Care Philippines Inc, Multi Media Center, Summit One Tower Annex Building, 530 Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City, 12:30 p.m. [0430 GMT]

- Tanduay Holdings Inc holds and Tangent Holdings Corp hold investors' briefing on Tanduay's share offer, Rizal B Ballroom, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Nickel Asia to sell 2 mln WMT ore to Baosteel > Philippines sets 10-yr T-bond coupon at 5.75 pct > Foreigners buy Manila shares in latest wk-Nomura > SE Asia stocks higher but in low volume

- The Senate has approved on final reading next year's 1.816-trillion-peso ($42 billion) national budget, with the bill expected to be signed by President Benigno Aquino on Dec. 15. (ALL PAPERS)

- Securing a positive outlook from Fitch Ratings will be an uphill climb for the Philippines, the credit watcher's Asia-Pacific Sovereign Credit director said, citing the country's low growth trajectory. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Jollibee Foods Corp said it had signed an agreement to sell its franchise for the Korean coffee and gelato brand Caffe Ti-Amo for 20 million pesos in cash, as it looks forward to starting other businesses abroad. (ALL PAPERS)

- Liquor maker Tanduay Holdings Inc expects to raise anywhere from 1.5 billion pesos to 2.1 billion pesos from a share sale next month. (ALL PAPERS)

- Hanjin Industries and Construction Co Ltd-Philippines Inc, a unit of South Korea's Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Holdings Co Ltd, will put up a 200 megawatt power plant within the Subic Bay Economic Zone to supply its electricity requirements, Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Total foreign direct investments committed in the third quarter of 2011 by the country's four major investment promotion agencies grew 32 percent from a year earlier, government data showed. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, BUSINESSWORLD)

- Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp is asserting its hold over a planned connector road project amid pronouncements by a rival group, Citra Metro Manila Tollways Corp that claims to have the right to the multibillion-peso government deal. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- State-run Clark Development Corp said five major projects, including Megaworld Corp's mixed-use project on a 400-hectare area, will take off next year that will boost the bid of the Clark Freeport Zone to become a major investment and tourism destination in Asia. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- The civil society group Caucus of Development NGO Networks has asked the Supreme Court to direct the Bureau of Internal Revenue to turn over to investors the 20-percent final tax worth 5 billion pesos the agency withheld on maturity date despite a court order stopping them from doing so. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- BPI Family Bank, a unit of the Bank of the Philippine Islands, reported continued loan growth in the first 10 months of the year averaging around 12 percent from a year ago, slightly less than last year's loan growth of around 15 percent. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

MARKET NEWS > Asian shares lower as growth fears hit miners > Gold up over 1 pct on option bids,technicals weak > Stocks slip on U.S. data, but euro up on IMF move > Brent up on Iran tensions, premium to WTI widens > Euro resilient; China PMI in focus ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0009 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1188.04 -0.41 -4.94 USD/JPY 76.94 0.00 0.00 US 10YR 1.92 -0.08 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1700.09 0.02 0.30 US CRUDE 97.69 -0.33 -0.32 DOW JONES 11493.72 -0.46 -53.59 ASIA ADRS 111.38 0.44 0.49 FTSE 100 5206.82 -0.30 -15.78 -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 43.4 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

