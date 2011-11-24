MANILA, Nov 24 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Central bank holds media briefing on its fourth quarter business expectations survey, Visayas Room, Executive Business Center, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Malate, Manila, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]

- Bureau of Internal Revenue and Department of Justice hold a joint press conference on the latest Run After Tax Evaders case, Department of Justice building, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila sees Q3 GDP rising to 3.8-4.8 pct y/y > Manila c.bnk to study banks' proposals on reserves > Southern Philippine city seeks action vs mine ban > Asia faces challenges recycling reserves in region > China announces naval drills amid regional fears

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- The presidential palace assured Congress it would reciprocate the expected speedy approval of the 2012 national budget with a faster pace of disbursements compared to this year. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- The head of port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc has succeeded in acquiring 75 percent stake in a listed shell company Active Alliance Inc for 200 million pesos, in line with plans to do a backdoor listing for his casino venture. (ALL PAPERS)

- An operation and maintenance contract for the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 is still under review and its fate will depend on the Transportation department's recommendation, a Cabinet official said. (ALL PAPERS)

- Blade Petroleum Philippines Ltd, a unit of Australia's Blade Petroleum Ltd., is set to start producing oil from northwest Palawan province south of the capital either next month or in January, an Energy official said. (MALAYA, BUSINESSWORLD)

- First Metro Investment Corp, the investment banking arm of the Metrobank group, raised 5 billion pesos from its first issue of retail bonds. (BUSINESSWORLD)

MARKET NEWS > Wall St drops for 6th day; euro and oil slide > SEAsia Stocks-Most retreat, Singapore at 6-wk low > Oil,metals slide on German bond sale, China data > Euro spooked as German auction rings alarm bells > Gold extends losses on equities, firm dollar

