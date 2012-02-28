MANILA, Feb 28 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Statistics Office to release December imports data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Statistics office to release monthly integrated survey of selected industries for December.

- Makati Business Club holds joint general membership meeting with Ambassador Demetrios Marantis, Deputy United States Trade Representative, as guest, Rigodon Ballroom, The Peninsula Manila, Makati City, 12 noon [0400 GMT]

- Asian Development Bank, Agence Francaise de Developpement, and Japan International Cooperation Agency hold a joint forum entitled "Taking the Right Road to Inclusive Growth", Bahia Room, 14/F Intercontinental Manila, 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (0100 to 0430 GMT)

- Asian Development Bank hosts Eminent Speakers' Forum with Professor Tommy Koh, Ambassador-At-Large at the Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and concurrently Professor of Law and Chairman of the Centre for International Law and Rector of Tembusu College at the University of Singapore, ADB's Auditorium A from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. [0600 to 0730 GMT]

- Asian Development Bank hosts Philippine Social Enterprise Forum with keynote speakers Tommy Hutchinson, founder and CEO of i-genius: World Community of Social Entrepreneurs; and Harvey Keh, Director for Youth Leadership and Social Entrepreneurship at the Ateneo School of Governance, ADB's Auditorium Zone C, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila's bad loan ratio falls to 2.23 pct in Dec > BSP may cut rates;Feb CPI seen at 16-mth low > Manila's Security Bank leads on analyst upgrades > San Miguel-Philippine Airlines deal almost certain > Manila Electric says 2011 net profit up 37 pct

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- British American Tobacco has resumed operations in the Philippines in the belief that a level playing field will be available given the government's push for excise tax reforms. (BUSINESSWORLD, MANILA BULLETIN, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- The selection process for the World Bank presidency should be more open and give emerging markets a stronger voice, Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The government remains confident it will achieve this year's 5-6 percent growth target, the socio-economic planning secretary said, despite risks from rising oil prices and continued problems in the euro zone. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Infrastructure holding firm Metro Pacific Investments Corp has completed the purchase of a 56.5 percent stake in upscale Asian Hospital Inc from the Bumrungrad group of Thailand and will now make an offer to buy shares of minority shareholders. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, BUSINESSMIRROR, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The chairman of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp described as "ambitious" and "mind-boggling" claims of rival group San Miguel Corp -backed Citra Metro Manila Tollways Corp that it could build a highway over busy streets in the metropolis at a lower cost of 24 billion pesos ($558 million). (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

MARKET NEWS > Asia Stocks-Weaker on rising oil,growth concerns > Oil price woes hurt Asia FX, more slides seen > Wall St off 4-year peaks; dollar rises > Yen off 9-month low vs dollar; euro eases > Oil's downturn hits gold, lifts copper ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0047 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1367.59 0.14 1.85 USD/JPY 80.32 -0.34 -0.27 US 10YR 1.93 0.24 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1766.95 0.03 0.46 US CRUDE 107.93 -0.58 -0.63 DOW JONES 12981.51 -0.01 -1.44

FTSE 100 5915.55 -0.33 -19.58

($1 = 42.99 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)