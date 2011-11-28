MANILA, Nov 28 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Monday:

- The National Statistical Coordination Board will release Q3 GDP data, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

- Bureau of Treasury holds Treasury bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

- A heavy tax burden is limiting the mining sector's contribution to the economy, the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines said, amid government proposals for additional levies. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Software provider Touch Solutions Inc plans to conduct its initial public offering early next month to meet its target of listing on the local bourse by Dec. 19, company official said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp may join the bidding for the modernisation of Philippine Orthopedic Center, one of the public-private partnership projects set to be rolled out next year, chairman Manuel Pangilinan said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- TVI Resource Development (Phils.) Inc, the local unit TVI Pacific Inc is pushing for the early resolution of a case it filed against the open-pit mining ban in Zamboanga del Norte, as the Mines and Geosciences Bureau said the miner should be allowed to continue its operations. (BUSINESSWORLD, BUSINESSMIRROR, MANILA TIMES)

- State-run pension fund Government Service Insurance System wants to raise its stock market investments in 2012, believing that the country's economic climate will improve. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Globe Telecom said it had secured a 5 billion peso ($114 million) loan from Rizal Commercial Banking Corp to fund the company's aggressive expansion in the next five years. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MANILA STANDARD TODAY, MALAYA)

- The Securities and Exchange Commission is set to approve this week more stringent rules governing the delisting of companies whose publicly-traded shares fall below the minimum 10 percent level required by the Philippine Stock Exchange, SEC Chairman Teresita Herbosa said. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- The Government Service Insurance System and property developer Megaworld Cor have deferred plans to put up a 3.5-billion-peso joint mixed-use condominium project within the Cultural Center of the Philippines complex, Megaworld executive director Kingson Sian said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Travellers International Hotel Group, partly owned by food-to-property conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc , is investing at least $1.1 billion in the 31-hectare Resorts World Bayshore in Entertainment City Manila, its second integrated tourism estate three times the size of its first Resorts World Manila project. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Philippine central bank is closely monitoring the compliance of banks on the foreign ownership limit imposed on financial institutions, deputy governor Nestor Espenilla said. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

