MANILA, Nov 29 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Filinvest Land Inc to list 5-year fixed rate bonds worth 3 billion pesos on trading platform of Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Cbank: No need to cut rates despite weak GDP > Philippine Q3 growth slowdown poses rates question > Philippine Treasury rejects bids for T-bills > Galoc oil field shut for 3-mth upgrade

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- A bicameral panel concluded discussions on the 1.816-trillion-peso ($41.5 billion) national budget for 2012, paving the way for Congress' final approval on Tuesday. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Poor market conditions are likely to keep several listed firms from selling more shares to comply with the 10 percent minimum public float requirement on or before the Wednesday deadline, Philippine Stock Exchange officials said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co is on track to attain its revised 2011 core net profit guidance of 39 billion pesos, president Napoleon Nazareno said. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Benguet Corp said it would inject 247 million pesos into its BenguetCorp Nickel Mines Inc unit, which will use the additional capital to complete the development of the Sta. Cruz nickel project. (ALL PAPERS)

- Banks' consumer loans rose 15 percent from a year earlier to 500.01 billion pesos as of end-June on growth in real estate and auto lending, the Philippine central bank said. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

MARKET NEWS > SEAsia stocks mostly up on Europe recovery hopes > Euro up, stocks rally on euro zone plan hopes > Euro rally pauses on EU meeting, Italy bond sale > Oil rises on euro zone optimism, U.S. shoppers > Gold steady above $1,700/oz on euro zone hopes

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1192.55 2.92 33.88 USD/JPY 78.12 0.18 0.14 US 10YR 1.97 0.20 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1708.45 -0.13 -2.14 US CRUDE 97.59 -0.63 -0.62 DOW JONES 11523.01 2.59 291.23 ASIA ADRS 112.83 3.66 3.98 FTSE 100 5312.76 2.87 148.11 --------------------------------------------------------------

($1 = 43.8 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)