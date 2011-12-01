MANILA, Dec 1 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Department of Energy to launch Philippine Energy Contracting Round for Coal, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

- Central bank to hold rate-setting meeting, decision expected at 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > BSP: move by central banks lifts burden on policy > Philippines posts $487.3 mln Oct budget deficit > Fitch ups Globe Telecom to 'BBB-' > Fitch affirms PLDT's ratings; outlook stable > Lawmakers okay 10.4 pct rise in 2012 budget > Asia must address climate issues fast-ADB > EDC buys into Chile, Peru geothermal sites > Manila sets Dec 6 meet on rice import plan

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- Optimism over quality of life and economic conditions in the next 12 months hit the highest level this year in the third quarter, the latest survey of the Social Weather Stations showed. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Conglomerate Filivest Development Corp has deferred to next year plans to sell more shares to meet the required public float level, company president Josephine Yap said. (BUSINESSWORLD, MANILA STANDARD TODAY, MANILA TIMES)

- Bank of the Philippine Islands' assets under management rose 38 percent from a year earlier to 670 billion pesos ($15.4 billion) as of end-October, an official of the lender's investment management group said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- State-run Development Bank of the Philippines has deferred to next year plans to issue 7 billion pesos worth of unsecured subordinated debt after it failed to get the central bank's approval on time. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Funds placed in the Philippine central bank's special deposit accounts hit nearly 1.7 trillion pesos in early November, as banks and trust companies parked more of their excess liquidity in the high-yielding facility, central bank data showed. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- PLDT Global Corp, the international sales and marketing arm of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, and Malaysia's Celcom Axiata Bhd have entered into a shareholders' agreement to establish a mobile virtual network in Malaysia. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co expects to recover 1 billion pesos from the divestment of frequency held by its mobile phone unit, Connectivity Unlimited Resources Enterprise Inc, PLDT president Napoleon Nazareno said. (MANILA TIMES, BUSINESSMIRROR, MALAYA)

MARKET NEWS > SEAsia stocks up; Thailand Malaysia at 2-wk high > Global stocks, euro rally on joint cenbank action > Euro & risk currencies rally, China PMI looms > Brent down as US stocks, Libya output up > Gold steady after cb liquidity boost spurs rally

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0001 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1246.96 4.33 51.77 USD/JPY 77.54 -0.06 -0.05 US 10YR 2.08 0.14 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1747.38 0.07 1.24 US CRUDE 100.58 0.22 0.22 DOW JONES 12045.68 4.24 490.05 ASIA ADRS 117.93 4.39 4.96 FTSE 100 5505.42 3.16 168.42 --------------------------------------------------------------

($1 = 43.6 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)