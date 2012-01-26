MANILA, Jan 26 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday:

- Joint Foreign Chambers hosts Arangkada Philippines Forum: Moving Twice as Fast!, Grand Ballroom, Marriott Hotel, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. [0030 to 0630 GMT]

- Philippine Tobacco Flue-Curing & Redrying Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, 801 A. Bonifacio Street, Balintawak, Quezon City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > 2011 GDP growth likely at 3.6-4.0 pct > Philippines sees H1 rice output up 2.7 pct > November imports slowest in over 2 yrs

- Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp is asserting its right to operate and expand the Metro Rail Transit line 3, after rival San Miguel Corp made an offer to undertake the train line's expansion. (ALL PAPERS)

- Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc has asked to be removed from the Philippine Stock Exchange after most of its shares were acquired from the market by parent firm Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. (ALL PAPERS)

- Property developer Megaworld Corp said it would invest 45 billion Philippine pesos ($1 billion) in a 15-hectare integrated township project in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig. (ALL PAPERS)

- Manufacturing output remained weak with a 5.2 percent annual contraction in November, although the decline was less drastic compared to the 10.8 percent drop in October, data from the National Statistics Office showed. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, BUSINESSWORLD)

- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co likely hit its 2011 core net profit guidance of 39 billion pesos, chairman Manuel Pangilinan said. (BUSINESSWORLD, MANILA TIMES, BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Power producer First Gen Corp said it was planning to raise up to 10 billion pesos via the issuance of preferred shares in the second half this year. (BUSINESSWORLD, BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Power producer Energy Development Corp said it won a contract to develop geothermal fiels in Chile. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The Philippines' budget deficit last year likely hit around 191 billion pesos, budget officials, below the ceiling of 300 billion pesos. (MANILA TIMES, PHILIPPINE STAR, MALAYA)

