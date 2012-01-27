MANILA, Jan 27 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday:

- Margareta Wahlstrom, special representative of the U.N. secretary general for disaster risk reduction holds press briefing, Astoria Plaza Hotel, Pasig City, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]

- Launch of the Philippine Business Registry, Atrium of Makati Bldg., Makati Avenue corner Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

- Less than a tenth of reforms pitched by investors have progressed significantly or had been completed since the Joint Foreign Chambers in the Philippines published in December 2010 prescriptions to improve the country's competitiveness and spur faster, inclusive growth, a report showed. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- State-owned Land Bank of the Philippines has raised 10.5 billion pesos ($245 million) from the sale of Tier 2 notes, pulling off the largest ever fund-raising activity by a bank in the domestic capital market. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Security Bank Corp has obtained approval from the central bank to acquire 96.42 percent of Premiere Development Bank for 1.3 billion pesos. (ALL PAPERS)

- US-based investment adviser Lazard Asset Management LLC has acquired a 6.3 percent stake in Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, the Philippine firm said. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Budget carrier Cebu Pacific said it would become the only airline flying direct from Manila to Siem Reap in Cambodia when it launches the service on April 19. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Bureau of Customs wants a further cut in its revenue target this year, citing the sluggish imports outlook, the stronger peso and the zero tariffs levied on almost all incoming shipments. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

