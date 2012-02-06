MANILA, Feb 6 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Monday:

- Bureau of Treasury to hold Treasury bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

- Energy Development Corporation holds investor and analyst briefing on status of rehabilitation of geothermal power plants, 38th Floor, One Corporate Centre Building, Julia Vargas corner Meralco Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Cbank cuts reserve ratio by 3 pctage pts > Manila on alert for probable revenge attacks > Philippines set for higher growth in 2012 > Asian FX set for volatile 2012 - poll > SM Investments raises $250 mln CB due 2017

- AirAsia Philippines Inc, the local unit of Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd, is set to receive on Monday a permit to operate flights out of Clark in Pampanga province north of the capital. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Property developer Century Properties Inc has announced plans to spend up to 8.3 billion Philippine pesos ($195 million) to fund ongoing construction and a new project in Quezon City. (BUSINESSWORLD, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc said it planned to start work on eight condominium projects worth 10 billion pesos this year, banking on continued demand from Filipinos abroad. (ALL PAPERS)

- State-run pension fund Social Security System was ready to invest as much as 50 billion pesos in infrastructure projects offered under the government's Public-Private Partnership programme, its president Emilion de Quiros said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Filipino-Chinese businessman George S.K. Ty is taking his holding firm GT Capital Holdings Inc public with plans to raise as much as 24.657 billion pesos in what could be the first initial public offering by a major local conglomerate in seven years, sources said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Philippine central bank has not detected signs of asset price bubbles yet, but is closely watching the housing market, which could become a source of concern, it said in a report. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0003 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1344.9 1.46 19.360 USD/JPY 76.53 -0.1 -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9259 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1730.99 0.30 5.190 US CRUDE 97.63 -0.21 -0.220 DOW JONES 12862.23 1.23 156.82 ASIA ADRS 128.73 1.19 1.51

