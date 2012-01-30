MANILA, Jan 30 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Monday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Press conference on the fourth quarter and full-year 2011 national income accounts, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

- Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima is guest speaker at the 63rd Inaugural Meeting and Induction of 2012 MAP Board of Governors, The Peninsula Hotel, 1:30 p.m. [0530 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila studying US offer to deploy spy planes > Mineral deposit estimate for Tampakan hiked > Cenbank sees Jan inflation at 3.6-4.5 pct y/y

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- Conglomerate Ayala Corp is in talks with prospective strategic partners to join the government's auction of a contract to manage and upgrade the existing capacity of elevated railway Metro Rail Transit 3 along Edsa. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Energy Development Corp, the country's biggest producer of geothermal energy, expects to complete this year the rehabilitation of two geothermal facilities it acquired from the government with a combined capacity of 455 megawatts.

- The local automotive industry is expected to recover this year with a projected 9 percent growth in sales to about 154,0000 units against the previous year's 4 percent decline, said Rommel Rodriguez, the new president of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Philippines is on the cusp of an infrastructure spending boom that may attract record-high annual investment levels of 200 billion pesos to 400 billion pesos ($4.7 billion to $9.3 billion) starting this year through 2015 as the public-private partnership finally gains momentum, a research by investment firm CLSA Asia-Pacific said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc is ramping up its expansion this year with plans to roll out 32 residential subdivision projects across the country, with total project value of 32 billion pesos. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Investments generated by the 13 investment promotion agencies went up 38 percent in 2011 to 763.02 billion pesos, from 554.6 billion pesos in 2012 as businesses continue to show strong appetite for projects on the back of the country's stable economic performance, the Department of Trade and Industry. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Philippine business bank, a thrift bank owned by fruit juice airline magnate Alfredo Yao, plans to go public toward the end of the year amid auspicious market conditions. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- International visitor arrivals in the Philippines hit a new record high of 3.92 million in 2011, although the figure remains one of the lowest in Southeast Asia. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- President Benigno Aquino is expected to sign by mid-February the new mining policy aimed at balancing inconsistencies between the national and local issues, Presidential Adviser on Environmental Protection Secretary Nereus Acosta said. (THE MANILA TIMES)

MARKET NEWS > Nikkei slips as weak earnings weigh > Perky euro clings to Greece hopes, summit eyed > Global stocks dip as US GDP tepid; euro rises > Brent up on Iran;refinery work lifts US gas > Gold rises for 3rd day after soft U.S. GDP data

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2354 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1316.33 -0.16 -2.10 USD/JPY 76.74 0.09 0.07 US 10YR 1.89 -0.19 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1737.89 0.04 0.69 US CRUDE 99.46 -0.10 -0.10 DOW JONES 12660.46 -0.58 -74.17 ASIA ADRS 125.33 0.19 0.24 FTSE 100 5733.45 -1.07 -61.75

($1 = 42.86 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)