MANILA, Jan 31 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Bureau of Treasury holds 20-year T-bond auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

- Cebu Pacific holds press conference to announce a key corporate development, BAR ONE, Holiday Inn Galleria Manila, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. [0300-0600 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila tops Q4 GDP fcast,c.bank sees room to ease > C.bank deputy sees scope for policy accommodation > Manila cbank says to ensure policy supports growth > Bank of the Philippine Islands' 2011 net up 13 pct

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- Globe Telecom has borrowed $90 million from China Banking Corp to fund its capital spending for the year. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The Management Association of the Philippines urged the Aquino administration to stop being "too cautious" to the point of not being able to move crucial programs and projects that would allow the country to realise its growth goals. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- PNOC-Exploration Corp said it would stay listed and was in the final stages of appointing a financial advisor to help draw plans to boost its public float to comply with the 10 percent minimum public ownership rule of the Philippine Stock Exchange. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Philippines' shipments of electronics and semiconductors should recover this year and post 20 percent growth with more new investments coming in, including the 20 billion pesos ($464 million) printer manufacturing facilities of Canon, another printer project of Brother of Japan and 350 million pesos project of Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd, the head of an industry body said. (MANILA BULLETIN)

- Forum Energy Plc, a London-based oil and gas company, is looking at new oil and gas prospects not far from the disputed Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Listed sugar producer Roxas Holdings Inc said losses during the July-September period last year widened to 766 million pesos as the company grappled with high "start up costs" for its bioethanol plant in Negros Occidental. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

MARKET NEWS > Global stocks, euro off as Greece, Portugal eyed > Wall Street ends off lows, suggesting resilience > Oil falls on euro zone worry, eyeing Iran > Gold falls on euro; technical outlook encouraging

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0021 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1313.01 -0.25 -3.32 USD/JPY 76.35 0.08 0.06 US 10YR 1.86 0.55 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1730.76 0.12 2.12 US CRUDE 99.12 0.34 0.34 DOW JONES 12653.72 -0.05 -6.74 ASIA ADRS 124.40 -0.74 -0.93 FTSE 100 5671.09 -1.09 -62.36

($1 = 43 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)