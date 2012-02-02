MANILA, Feb 2 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Thursday:

- President Benigno Aquino has certified as urgent a bill seeking to put more teeth to the country's Anti-Money Laundering Act as regulators called for tougher measures against the crime. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Security Bank Corp posted a net profit of 6.7 billion pesos ($155 million) last year, 6.4 percent lower compared to 2010 when extraordinary trading gains jacked up its earnings to a record high. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- State-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp said it was filing a $3.4 million claim against Lehman Brother Special Financing Inc and has hired international law firm Pinsent Masons to handle its case. (ALL PAPERS)

- Bank lending in the Philippines is expected to grow another 20 percent this year on the back of rapid development of more infrastructure projects in the country, according to international financial services firm JP Morgan Chase & Co. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Tanduay Distillers Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lucio Tan-owned Tanduay Holdings Inc, reported a 92 percent jump in net income last year to 1.1 billion pesos on higher sales volume and improved selling prices. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- SM Development Corp PS> is eyeing 5 billion pesos in sales from a new 50-storey residential condominium it is developing along Taft Ave in Manila. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The central bank's foreign exchange swaps amounted to $7.125 billion at the end of 2011, 60 percent of $10.72 billion lower compared to end-20120's $17.827 billion of forwards and futures positions of the monetary authority. (MANILA BULLETIN)

- The government is seeking a sharp increase in income tax payments from the self-employed sector as part of a campaign to improve tax collection efficiency, the Finance secretary said. (BUSINESSWORLD, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Unemployment eased to 7 percent in 2011 despite a weaker economy from 7.3 percent in 2010, the statistics office said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The appelate court has declared illegal the central bank-mandated closure of Banco Filipino Savings and Mortgage Bank, saying monetary authorities had overstepped their authority. (ALL PAPERS)

- Japan's Canon, Inc will be building a laser printer production plant in the Philippines given an expected rise in demand, the company said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1324.09 0.89 11.68 USD/JPY 76.12 -0.13 -0.10 US 10YR 1.85 0.95 0.02 SPOT GOLD 1746.39 0.15 2.69 US CRUDE 97.49 -0.12 -0.12 DOW JONES 12716.46 0.66 83.55 ASIA ADRS 126.38 1.40 1.74 FTSE 100 5790.72 1.92 109.11 ($1 = 42.94 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

