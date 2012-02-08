MANILA, Feb 8 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday:

- Central bank to release M3, bank lending data for December

- Signing ceremony of the Joint Implementation Plan of the United Nations Development Assistance Framework 2012-2018, with Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Cayetano Paderanga and UN Resident Coordinator Dr. Jacqueline Badcock as signatories. 6/F NEDA Board Room, Pasig City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila's Belle eyes $1 bln leisure project > Economists rethink doom-and-gloom scenarios > San Miguel Brewery 2011 profit up 17 pct > Forex reserves hit record high in Jan > Vale transshipment ops start Feb 12 > Jan inflation slows, March rate cut seen > Rescuers search for missing after quake

- Philippine conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp plans to participate in the bidding for the Light Rail Transit 1 extension project, chairman Manuel Pangilinan said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Deposits held by banks in the Philippines grew 7.3 percent to 3.9 trillion pesos ($92 billion) at the end of November from a year earlier, central bank data showed. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Manila Electric Co said its generation charge will increase this month by 11 centavos per kilowatthour, citing costlier power from electricity producers. (ALL PAPERS)

- Security Bank Corp raised 5 billion pesos from its offer of long-term negotiable certificates of deposit, meeting its target and closing the offer ahead of schedule due to strong demand. (BUSINESSWORLD, PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Bureau of Internal Revenue expects a record monthly collection of 122.8 billion pesos in April when annual income tax returns are filed. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the country's biggest business group, said it was seeking an audience with President Benigno Aquino to push for the continuation of the $5.9 billion Tampakan copper-gold project in South Cotabato. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Century Properties Group Inc said it has forged an agreement with three property developers to develop a leisure project in Batangas, south of the capital, that will cater to both local and foreign markets. (THE MANILA TIMES)

- Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc said it bought an additional 31.65 million shares in its Aboitiz Power Corp unit at 29.50 each share, a 3.44 percent discount from its Tuesday's close of 30.55 apiece. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

