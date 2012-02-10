MANILA, Feb 10 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Statistics office to release December exports data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Mick Wilkes, managing director and CEO of OceanaGold Corp, is guest speaker at Philippine Mining Luncheon, Quezon Room A and B, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 11:30 a.m. [0330 GMT]

- Forum on New Age FTAs: Is the Philippines Mature Enough?, Ballroom B, Dusit Thani Hotel, Makati City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Central bank to release foreign direct investments data for November 2011

- President Benigno Aquino and Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala are guests at the 2011 Agri-Pinoy Rice Achievers' Awards, Philippine International Convention Center, Pasay City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]

- Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima is guest speaker at 11th Pre-Need Consciousness Week Awarding and Turnover Ceremonies, Manila Polo Club, McKinley Road, Forbes Park, Makati City, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > U.S. military seeks more access in Philippines > San Miguel Brewery plans peso bond sale > Manila may limit 2013 rice imports to 100,000T > SM may buy local property firm for $1 bln

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- Tourist arrivals in the Philippines last year rose 11.28 percent to a record 3.9 million, outpacing a government target, with growth expected to continue under the government's new tourism campaign, the Department of Tourism said. (BUSINESSWORLD, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- A unit of Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc has increased its stake in Indophil Resources NL, one of the firms behind the Tampakan copper-gold project on the southern Mindanao island, to roughly 20 percent after a second block sale. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Mining in the Philippines has yet to reach its full potential, the Philippine Institute for Development Studies said, as it called on industry and government leaders to push for mining activities beyond extraction and export of raw materials. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- BPI Family Savings Bank, a unit of Bank of the Philippine Islands, is targetting to grow its auto loan portfolio by 10-12 percent this year, supported by the bank's innovations to reach more clients. (BUSINESSWORLD, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Philippine central bank has approved the establishment of 127 new bank branches, hoping to improve accessibility of financial services in the country. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Broadcasting firm GMA Network Inc is not for sale, according to chief operating officer Gilberto Duavit, following rumours of an acquisition offer from the group of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co chairman and TV5 owner Manuel Pangilinan. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Mall operator SM Prime Holdings Inc will open on Friday its 42nd mall in the country and its first in the northern province of Zambales. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

MARKET NEWS > SE Asia Stocks-Most markets pause; Manila off high > Greek deal boosts euro, oil; global stocks edge up > Euro hits 2-mo high vs dollar after Greece deal > Gold down as technical selling offsets Greek hopes > Brent up for 8th straight day as Greek deal boosts ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2356 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1351.95 0.15% 1.990 USD/JPY 77.62 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0295 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1729.99 -0.06% -1.010 US CRUDE 99.74 -0.10% -0.100 DOW JONES 12890.46 0.05% 6.51 ASIA ADRS 129.57 -0.03% -0.04 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.2 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

