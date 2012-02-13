MANILA, Feb 13 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Monday:

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Conditions ripe for more rate cuts - FinSec > Manila bourse sees 2012 fundraising doubling > Manila wants rice tender finished by March > Philippine December exports at 2-yr low > OceanaGold sees deal for Didipio in 6 mths > Globe Telecom 2011 net profit up 1 pct > MIDCAP-Manila Water stands out on valuations > Diesel demand dips after Philippine quake

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- Globe Telecom Inc said it was planning a 15-billion-peso ($353 million) retail bond issue this year as it seeks to double spending for capital expenditures in line with the modernisation of its nationwide network. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MALAYA)

- Foreign direct investments in the Philippines in November fell 83 percent from a year earlier to $53 million due largely to worries over the euro zone debt crisis, the central bank said. (ALL PAPERS)

- Philippine Savings Bank, a unit of Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co, has raised 3 billion pesos from the sale of 10-year debt notes to fund expansion. (ALL PAPERS)

- Filipino-Chinese billionaire Lucio Tan is mulling over an initial public offering for his Asia Brewery Inc, the country's second-largest brewery. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Goldman Sachs believes the Philippine central bank will keep policy rates steady until the end of the year because of improved economic outlook in the United States and debt situation in Europe. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Filinvest Land Inc and Robinsons Land Corp have expressed interest in bidding for the Government Service Insurance System's prime lot in Ortigas business district, while Ayala Land Inc and SM Development Corp said they were looking into the property. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- San Miguel Brewery Inc, a unit of conglomerate San Miguel Corp, is aiming to complete its 20-billion-peso bond sale by the end of March, a deal arranger said. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

MARKET NEWS > SE Asia Stocks-Most fall amid Greece jitters > Markets gain modestly on Greek austerity bill > Euro slides as mkt awaits word on Greek deal > Oil falls on Greece deal doubt, but up on wk > Gold falls as Greek bailout talks stall

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0013 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1342.64 -0.69% -9.310 USD/JPY 77.71 0.23% 0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9983 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1725.86 0.38% 6.470 US CRUDE 99.35 0.69% 0.680 DOW JONES 12801.23 -0.69% -89.23 ASIA ADRS 126.70 -2.22% -2.87 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.2 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

