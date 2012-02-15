MANILA, Feb 15 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday:

- Roxas Holdings Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Turf Room, Manila Polo Club, Forbes Park, Makati City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

- Central bank to release remittances data for December

- Central bank to release Selected Philippine Economic Indicators for January

- Ayala Land holds analysts' briefing on its 2011 unaudited financial and operating results, Tower One & Exchange Plaza, Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3 p.m. [0700 GMT

- Globe Telecom, Huawei and Alcatel-Lucent hold joint press conference on Globe's network modernisation programme, Quezon Ballroom B, Makati Shangri-la, Makati City, 6:45-7:15 p.m. [1045-1115 GMT]

- Sagittarius Mines Inc and University of Asia and the Pacific School of Economics hold public forum titled "Potential Game-Changer for the Philippines: An Economic Study of the Tampakan Project," UA&P Dizon Auditorium, Pearl Drive, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > New reserve rules will not spur credit-risk taking > Mining rule change would hurt investor sentiment > Philippines to sell more 7-yr bonds via tap window

- Software firm IP E-Game Ventures Inc will sell over 1 billion shares on the local bourse after its listing by way of introduction two years ago, and is selling its core game publishing business to its competitor Level Up! Inc, regulatory filing showed. (BUSINESSWORLD, BUSINESSMIRROR, MANILA TIMES)

- The Philippine central bank is closely watching the developments in Europe, especially their impact on economic growth and inflation in the Philippines, which may prompt another interest rate adjustment, its governor said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- SM Development Corp claimed the top spot in a ranking of Metro Manila condominium sales, having sold over 6,000 units in July-September period last year, citing an industry report. (BUSINESSWORLD, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Philippine central bank incurred a net loss of 32.39 billion pesos ($757 million) in January-November period last year, compared with a net loss of 48.25 billion pesos in the same period in 2010, central bank documents showed. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- PNOC Exploration Corp, the upstream oil and coal arm of state-owned Philippine National Oil Co, plans to earmark 5.5 billion pesos for its proposed investments in exploration activities this year. (ALL PAPERS)

- The Aquino administration has earmarked 19.6 billion pesos in counterpart funding to help rev up its public-private partnership infrastructure initiative this year, an amount higher by 57 percent than the 12.5 billion pesos allotted last year. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Universal Robina Corp, the food unit of conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc, said its net profit for the quarter ending December 2011 grew 79 percent from a year earlier to 2.22 billion pesos on higher treasury gains and a turnaround in local operations. (ALL PAPERS)

- Robinsons Land Corp, the property arm of JG Summit Holdings Inc, posted net income of 1.15 billion pesos for the quarter ending December 2011, up 13 percent from a year earlier, on higher revenue. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

MARKET NEWS > SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Malaysia rise, others weak > Euro, global stocks unsettled by Greek debt crisis > Yen slips against dollar, euro after BOJ easing > Brent edges up at expiry; eyeing Iran, Europe > Gold falls on credit downgrade fears, tracks euro

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0028 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1350.5 -0.09% -1.270 USD/JPY 78.36 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.943 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1720.01 0.05% 0.910 US CRUDE 100.9 0.16% 0.150 DOW JONES 12878.28 0.03% 4.24 ASIA ADRS 128.16 1.15% 1.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.8 pesos)

