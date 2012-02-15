MANILA, Feb 15 Here are news stories and
- Roxas Holdings Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting,
Turf Room, Manila Polo Club, Forbes Park, Makati City, 10:00
a.m. [0200 GMT]
- Central bank to release remittances data for December
- Central bank to release Selected Philippine Economic
Indicators for January
- Ayala Land holds analysts' briefing on its 2011 unaudited
financial and operating results, Tower One & Exchange Plaza,
Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3 p.m. [0700 GMT
- Globe Telecom, Huawei and Alcatel-Lucent hold joint press
conference on Globe's network modernisation programme, Quezon
Ballroom B, Makati Shangri-la, Makati City, 6:45-7:15 p.m.
[1045-1115 GMT]
- Sagittarius Mines Inc and University of Asia and the
Pacific School of Economics hold public forum titled "Potential
Game-Changer for the Philippines: An Economic Study of the
Tampakan Project," UA&P Dizon Auditorium, Pearl Drive, Ortigas
Center, Pasig City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
> New reserve rules will not spur credit-risk taking
> Mining rule change would hurt investor sentiment
> Philippines to sell more 7-yr bonds via tap window
- Software firm IP E-Game Ventures Inc will sell
over 1 billion shares on the local bourse after its listing by
way of introduction two years ago, and is selling its core game
publishing business to its competitor Level Up! Inc, regulatory
filing showed. (BUSINESSWORLD, BUSINESSMIRROR, MANILA TIMES)
- The Philippine central bank is closely watching the
developments in Europe, especially their impact on economic
growth and inflation in the Philippines, which may prompt
another interest rate adjustment, its governor said. (MANILA
STANDARD TODAY)
- SM Development Corp claimed the top spot in a
ranking of Metro Manila condominium sales, having sold over
6,000 units in July-September period last year, citing an
industry report. (BUSINESSWORLD, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)
- The Philippine central bank incurred a net loss of 32.39
billion pesos ($757 million) in January-November period last
year, compared with a net loss of 48.25 billion pesos in the
same period in 2010, central bank documents showed. (PHILIPPINE
DAILY INQUIRER)
- PNOC Exploration Corp, the upstream oil and coal
arm of state-owned Philippine National Oil Co, plans to earmark
5.5 billion pesos for its proposed investments in exploration
activities this year. (ALL PAPERS)
- The Aquino administration has earmarked 19.6 billion pesos
in counterpart funding to help rev up its public-private
partnership infrastructure initiative this year, an amount
higher by 57 percent than the 12.5 billion pesos allotted last
year. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, PHILIPPINE STAR)
- Universal Robina Corp, the food unit of
conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc, said its net
profit for the quarter ending December 2011 grew 79 percent from
a year earlier to 2.22 billion pesos on higher treasury gains
and a turnaround in local operations. (ALL PAPERS)
- Robinsons Land Corp, the property arm of JG
Summit Holdings Inc, posted net income of 1.15 billion pesos for
the quarter ending December 2011, up 13 percent from a year
earlier, on higher revenue. (PHILIPPINE STAR)
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1350.5 -0.09% -1.270
USD/JPY 78.36 -0.06% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.943 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1720.01 0.05% 0.910
US CRUDE 100.9 0.16% 0.150
DOW JONES 12878.28 0.03% 4.24
ASIA ADRS 128.16 1.15% 1.46
($1 = 42.8 pesos)
