- Bureau of Treasury to hold 7-year Treasury bond auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > MIDCAP-AGP Industrial rally may lose steam > Toledo says Jinchuan to progress Ipilan buy > PSALM seeks 104,000 T imported steaming coal > November net FDI inflow down 83 pct y/y

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

- Moody's Investors Service said banks in the Philippines face downward pressures on their credit ratings following the move of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to stop interest being paid on their reserves. (ALL PAPERS)

- Globe Telecom Inc said it will launch the first tranche of its 15 billion pesos ($353 million) retail bond programme in July to repay debt and finance its network upgrade project. (THE MANILA TIMES, BUSINESSWORLD)

- The Lopez-led First Gen Corp is looking at adding two new power plants in Batangas, south of the capital, that can potentially generate as much as 1,300 megawatts in installed capacity for the Luzon grid. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Joint Foreign Chambers is urging the government to maintain its policies in mining, saying any changes would damage the Philippines' credibility as an investment site. (MALAYA)

- Tanduay Holdings Inc expects volume sales to grow as much as 5 percent this year due to the trickle-down effect of government spending on domestic consumption. (MALAYA)

- The government is seeking investors to bid for the construction of the Light Railway Transit 1 Cavite extension worth 35 billion pesos and the common ticketing for Manila's commuter trains. (MALAYA)

- Universal Robina Corp, the food manufacturing unit of JG Summit Holdings Inc. said in a regulatory filing it was diversifying into fuel and ethanol development. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Nihao Mineral Resources International Inc said it has approved an agreement to sell up to 150 million shares to Macquarie Bank Ltd for as much as $30 million. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Razon-led Bloombery Inc Resorts Corp is in talks with the government to secure more land at a planned 120-hectare entertainment complex for its casino hotel, according to a regulatory filing. (BUSINESSWORLD)

