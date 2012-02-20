MANILA, Feb 20 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Monday:

- Central bank to release balance of payments data for January

- Bureau of Treasury to hold Treasury bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines to try to close illegal mines > Gold Fields eyes stake in Philippine project > SM Prime 2011 net income climbs 15 pct y/y > Morgan Stanley upgrades Taiwan, cuts Manila > Jan net portfolio inflows at 9-mth high

- The Philippine government intends to tweak the country's export strategy by pushing for a further penetration of the Chinese market and focusing less on electronics, Economic Planning Secretary Cayetano Paderanga said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MALAYA)

- The Philippines is on the right track toward better sovereign credit ratings but an investment grade may not be in the cards in 2012 pending further progress in its fiscal and debt metrics, New York-based think-tank Global Source said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- AirAsia Philippines, the local unit of Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd, said it was planning to launch four domestic and six regional destinations this year. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Philippine conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp is looking to enter into a partnership with the 300-bed Capital Medical Center Inc, said the head of Metro Pacific's hospitals division. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Bank of Commerce, owned by Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp, posted an unaudited net income of 579 million pesos ($14 million), down 8 percent from the previous year's net income of 629 million pesos, as the lender booked higher provisions for losses. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Philippine Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima wants to limit the fiscal incentives given to foreign investors and stop the perks enjoyed by local firms in line with the Aquino administration's programme to rationalise such incentives that are seen hurting the government's revenue stream. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- The Department of Energy has extended the deadlines for submission of prequalification requirements and actual bidding for 30 coal exploration contracts to give more time for proponents, Undersecretary Jose Layug said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The local unit of Dell Inc said it was planning to hire as many as 400 more employees in the Philippines as it ramps up its business process outsourcing operations. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Intel Corp has lost a trademark lawsuit it filed against a similarly named cargo company at the Philippines' Court of Appeals. (BUSINESSWORLD)

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1361.23 0.23% 3.190 USD/JPY 79.67 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1733.09 0.57% 9.900 US CRUDE 104.82 1.53% 1.580 DOW JONES 12949.87 0.35% 45.79 ASIA ADRS 130.60 -0.14% -0.18 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.6 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

