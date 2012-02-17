MANILA, Feb 17 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Friday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Mines and Geosciences Bureau director Leo Jasareno to speak at media forum about mining issues, 3/F, PIA Conference Room, PIA Building, Visayas Avenue, Quezon City, 9:30 a.m.

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Ayala Land plans up to $350 mln peso bond issue > Rolls-Royce wins Philippines $280 mln contract > Jollibee Q4 net income rises 10 pct y/y > Philippines' Metrobank 2011 income up 32 pct y/y

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- Filipino businessmen urged the government to retain the fiscal incentives for power generation projects in order to continue attracting investors, who could help address the growing demand for power in the country. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Existing mining laws and incentives are being reviewed by the finance department in a bid to increase the government's share of industry revenues, a cabinet official said. (BUSINESSWORLD, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The energy department is set to propose that the national government absorb some of the debt held by state firm Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp to mitigate a possible rate hike, a senior official said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The local unit of Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd has resumed production of the sub-compact City model at its Laguna factory south of Manila, despite a continued parts shortage, its president said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- The Department of Transportation and Communications will seek bids by April for the 12-kilometre extension of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 in Manila to southwest Cavite province, worth 30-35 billion pesos. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Upscale realty firm Century Properties Group said its looking to raise up to $110 million from an offshore equity offering. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

MARKET NEWS > Global stocks, euro rally on data, Greek hopes > All down, Singapore falls from 6-month high > Brent tops $120 on Iran, North Sea, Greece > Gold flat as Greek deal optimism erases losses

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0043 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1358.04 1.10 14.81 USD/JPY 78.89 -0.01 -0.01 US 10YR 1.98 0.02 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1728.74 0.02 0.34 US CRUDE 102.39 0.08 0.08 DOW JONES 12904.08 0.96 123.13 ASIA ADRS 130.78 0.93 1.21 FTSE 100 5885.38 -0.12 -6.78

