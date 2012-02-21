MANILA, Feb 21 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Bureau of Treasury opens sale of retail treasury bonds

- Intellectual Property Office holds press conference on the upcoming official visit to the Philippines of World Intellectual Property Organization Director General Francis Gurry on March 21, Audio Visual Room, Penthouse of the Board of Investments Bldg., Makati City, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines tries new tack: healthy man of Asia > Wynn accuses top shareholder, buys out his stake > Manila eyes over $2.6 bln from retail bond sale > PLDT, Meralco hit 2011 core profit guidance > January BOP surplus at 5-mth high > 91-day T-bill rate rises to 1.947 pct

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- With oil prices expected to soar again, President Benigno Aquino ordered the implementation of two measures aimed at immediately alleviating the plight of drivers and operators in the public transport sector, including a 1,200-peso ($28) subsidy to each of 100,000 jeepney and tricycle drivers. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Board of Investments has approved the registration of the 14.89-billion-peso investment by the Manila North Harbor Port Inc for the development and management of the largest domestic port in the Philippines. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Filipino-Chinese businessman Lucio Co plans to merge S&R Membership Shopping with Puregold Price Club Inc, thus consolidating his retailing businesses into a publicly listed vehicle catering to all market segments. (ALL PAPERS)

- Domestic vehicle sales in January fell by 25 percent from a year earlier to 8,296 units as the flood crisis in Thailand continued to adversely affect local supply, industry data showed. (ALL PAPERS)

- Philippine National Bank said assets under management of its trust unit grew 82 percent last year to 55.6 billion pesos on improved volumes of corporate and personal accounts. (ALL PAPERS)

- Top gold and copper producer Philex Mining Corp said it was open to the government's plan to increase its revenue from mining activities provided that this would not result in losses to companies. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's second largest lender, is scheduled to sign this month a share swap agreement that will allow it to acquire a stake in the banking unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp, a source said. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

MARKET NEWS > SE Asia Stocks- Philippine shares at all-time high > Shares, euro rise on China easing, Greek hopes > Euro slips, Greece bailout hopes dented > Oil hits 8-month high on Iran, China moves > Gold stays put as Greece nears bailout deal

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1361.23 0.23% 3.190 USD/JPY 79.62 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0312 -- 0.031 SPOT GOLD 1732.74 -0.04% -0.780 US CRUDE 104.61 1.33% 1.370 DOW JONES 12949.87 0.35% 45.79 ASIA ADRS 130.60 -0.14% -0.18 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.6 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

