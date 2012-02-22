MANILA, Feb 22 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Wednesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Roxas and Company Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Turf Room, Manila Polo Club, McKinley Road, Forbes Park, Makati City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Melco interested in $1 bln Manila casino-regulator > Manila's retail bond sale may top $2.6 bln record > MIDCAP-Philippines' PLDT tops on earnings quality > Mexico's Coke FEMSA to study Asian bottler stake

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- The Department of Energy is bidding out by the third quarter as many as 50 new and untapped potential run-of-river hydro sites in Luzon and Visayas for exploration and development, an energy official said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Ayala Land Inc is raising up to 15 billion pesos ($351.58 million) from a bond offering while planning a stock rights offer of 13.04 billion voting preferred shares as it restructures the preferred shares portion of its capital. (MANILA BULLETIN)

- Electronics investments in 2011 hit a record level of $2.48 billion driven by the 178 companies that registered new and expansion projects in the country which created 35,358 jobs, the Semiconductor and Electronics Industry of the Philippines said. (MANILA BULLETIN)

- Shang Properties Inc, the Philippine subsidiary of Kuok Group of Malaysia, remains bullish about the local property market, as it allocated 37.5 billion pesos to build three upscale projects. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- IPVG Corp said it signed an agreement with Conqueror Space Ltd to acquire 100 percent of New Wave Resources for 2.8 billion pesos, a move that will allow the listed company to go into refinery business. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- From being a debtor, the Philippines now holds creditor position in the International Monetary Fund, having contributed $250 million through the Fund's financial transaction plan. (MALAYA)

MARKET NEWS > SE Asia Stocks-Edge up after Greece bailout deal > Asia FX edges up on Greece amid profit-taking > Wall St stocks slip, cooled by rising oil prices > Oil rises to 9-mo high on Greece deal, Iran cuts > Euro ends flat vs dollar as Greek realities weigh > Gold rises over 1 pct on Greek deal uncertainty ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0002 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1362.21 0.07 0.98 USD/JPY 79.82 0.15 0.12 US 10YR 2.06 0.08 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1756.76 -0.13 -2.23 US CRUDE 105.97 -0.26 -0.28 DOW JONES 12965.69 0.12 15.82 ASIA ADRS 129.81 -0.60 -0.79 FTSE 100 5928.20 -0.29 -17.05 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.66 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

($1 = 42.6650 Philippine pesos)