- Bureau of Treasury to hold Treasury bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

- Joint briefing by the departments of Finance and Budget on the national government fiscal performance for 2011, Executive Lounge, Boncodin Hall, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]

- The 25-basis-point interest rate cut sanctioned by the Philippine central bank last week may spoil the Philippines' chance of immediately getting a sovereign ratings upgrade and boosting growth this year, economists from the Bank of the Philippine Islands said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- First Metro Investment Corp said it grew 2011 net profit by 28.8 percent to 2.2 billion pesos ($52 million) on higher treasury and investment banking revenues. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Energy Development Corp said its 2011 net profit fell 86 percent to 615 million pesos due to impairment charges amounting to 5.1 billion pesos. (ALL PAPERS)

- Rival conglomerates San Miguel Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp are once more trading barbs over a major deal, with each claiming to have a superior proposal for an elevated roadway meant to decongest Metro Manila streets. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima has asked the Energy Regulatory Commission to approve the universal charge petition filed by the state firm Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (ALL PAPERS)

- The Department of Finance wants the judiciary to act on unresolved cases said to be crucial to raising revenues and attracting investors. (ALL PAPERS)

- The Bureau of Customs said it collected a total of 20.97 billion pesos in revenue in February, below its target of 25.67 billion pesos for the month. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Property developer Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc plans to spend 15 billion pesos on new projects this year, chief finance officer Ricardo Tan said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- San Miguel Brewery Inc plans to launch its planned 20-billion-peso fixed rate bond issue within this month, said Eduardo Francisco, president of underwriter BDO Capital and Investment Corp. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1369.63 -0.32% -4.460 USD/JPY 81.57 -0.26% -0.210 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9826 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1712.29 0.03% 0.520 US CRUDE 106.97 0.25% 0.270 DOW JONES 12977.57 -0.02% -2.73 ASIA ADRS 130.31 -0.81% -1.07 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 42.7 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

