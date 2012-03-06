MANILA, March 6 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- National Statistics office to release February inflation data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Statistics office to release producer price survey for January

- The government's Investor Relations Office holds Philippine Economic Briefing, Summit Halls C & D, 4/F, Delegation Building, Philippine International Convention Center, Pasay City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Philippine National Bank holds special stockholders' meeting to approve merger plan with Allied Banking Corp, Grand Ballroom, Upper Lobby, Century Park Hotel, Manila, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co holds media and analysts' briefings on 2011 financial and operating results, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, Manila B, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]

- Energy Development Corp holds analysts' and investors' briefing on its full year 2011 financial and operating results, 38/F One Corporate Centre Building, Julia Vargas corner Meralco Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, 2:00 p.m [0700 GMT]

- International Container Terminal Services Inc holds investor teleconference on 2011 financial results, 5:00 p.m. [0900 GMT]

- Mastercard holds economic forum on the global economy and the Philippines, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 11:30 a.m. [0330 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippine growth to rise on domestic demand -IMF > Big Dec fiscal gap won't alter borrowing plans > Philippine Filinvest stands tall on valuations > Philippine 91-day T-bill rate rises to 2.148 pct

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- Talks between the principal shareholders of Philippine Airlines and San Miguel Corp also involve the sale of the former's budget airline unit Airphil Express, an airline officials said. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- The Philippines is seen capable of dealing with oil prices averaging $125 a barrel this year, based on latest stress tests, central bank Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo said. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- A recent cut of 25 basis points in overnight rates is enough to boost economic growth and contain any inflationary build up, Guinigundo said. (MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- The Presidential Commission on Good Government said it had asked the securities regulator and the central bank to stop the merger of Philippine National Bank and the Allied Bank Corporation because it could affect the government's stake in one of them. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- Philex Mining Corp reported an 83 percent hike in the estimated value of its gold, copper, and silver shipments in the first two months of 2012. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Foreign aid releases to the Philippines grew 4 percent to $1.67 billion in 2011 from $1.61 billion the previous year, the economic planning agency said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- First Gen Corp is mulling over plans to participate in the government's proposed bidding of service contracts to explore and develop as many as 50 prospective run-of-river hydropower sites in the Luzon and Visayas region. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Transportation and Communications Secretary Manuel Roxas said the Toll Regulatory Board would make the final decision on the competing offers of Metro Pacific Tollways Development Corp and the Citra-San Miguel Corp consortium for an elevated road project to connect the main expressways north and south of the capital. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

MARKET NEWS > Global shares fall on economy woes; oil up on Iran > Oil firms on Iran fears, growth worry curbs gains > Gold steadies, China growth worry weighs > Asian FX down on profit-taking

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1364.33 -0.39 -5.30 USD/JPY 81.55 0.04 0.03 US 10YR 2.01 0.25 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1704.39 -0.08 -1.40 US CRUDE 107.16 0.41 0.44 DOW JONES 12962.81 -0.11 -14.76 ASIA ADRS 128.52 -1.37 -1.79 FTSE 100 5874.82 -0.61 -36.31 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1=42.8 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)