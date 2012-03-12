MANILA, March 12 Here are news stories and press reports that could influence local financial markets on Monday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Central bank to release foreign direct investments data for December

- Phoenix Petroleum holds investors' briefing, Barrons' Bar, Tower Club, PhilAmLife Tower, Makati City, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]

- Launch of Philippine Business Registry with Trade and Industry Secretary Gregory Domingo and Security and Exchange Commission Chairwoman Teresita Herbosa as guests, SEC Building, Greenhills, Mandaluyong City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Dutch firm buys control of Alaska Milk > MBMI announces court decision on FTAA > January money supply growth 7.2 pct y/y > Jan bank lending nearly flat at 19.1 pct > Ayala Corp 2011 net profit falls 16 pct

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy)

- The Philippine Stock Exchange has called for a "clear, decisive and practical" national mining framework that would keep the industry vibrant while ensuring sustainable growth to host communities. (ALL PAPERS)

- State-run National Power Corp is seeking to collect from electricity consumers 4 billion Philippine pesos ($94 million) in an additional subsidy to help fund its operations in off-grid, remote islands and ensure adequate power supply. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved a plan from Greenergy Holdings Inc to double its authorized capital stock to 2 billion pesos as it looks to invest more in power projects. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The International Monetary Fund said the Philippines' gross international reserves are likely to hit record highs of $84.7 billion this year and $94.8 billion next year, compared with $75.3 billion at the end of 2011. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The national government's outstanding debt stood at 4.951 trillion pesos at the end of 2011, up 5 percent from 4.718 trillion pesos a year ago, Bureau of Treasury data showed. (ALL PAPERS)

- Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco said jeepney and bus fare hikes expected to be approved this week are unlikely to threaten the inflation outlook. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Ayala Land Inc said it was looking to reopen this year the segments of its Glorietta mall in Makati City that had been closed for redevelopment after an explosion rocked the retail complex in 2007. (BUSINESSWORLD)

MARKET NEWS > SE Asia Stocks-Manila, Jakarta move up > Robust US jobs data lifts global shares > Dollar holds gains post-jobs data > Oil up on US jobs data, posts weekly gain > Gold nearly 1 pct higher after jobs data

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0017 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1370.87 0.36% 4.960 USD/JPY 82.38 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0244 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1710.59 0.15% 2.560 US CRUDE 107.06 -0.32% -0.350 DOW JONES 12922.02 0.11% 14.08 ASIA ADRS 130.08 0.74% 0.95 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1=42.6 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)