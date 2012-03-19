MANILA, March 19 Following are some news stories and press reports that could influence local financial markets on Monday:

- Central bank to release balance of payments data for February

- Bureau of Treasury to hold Treasury bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]

- National Food Authority holds bidding for rights to import 190,000 tonnes of rice, SRA Social Hall, North Avenue, Quezon City, 8:00 a.m. [0000 GMT]

- World Bank to launch Philippines Quarterly Update, Knowledge for Development Center, ground floor, Taipan Place, F. Ortigas Jr. Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, 10:00 a.m. to 11 noon [0200-0300 GMT]

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

- Investment commitments from foreign investors in February surged 249 percent from a year earlier to 3.22 billion pesos ($75 million), boosted largely by sustained confidence in the domestic economy, the Board of Investments said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The peso may strengthen to 41 against the U.S. dollar by year's end with the expected influx of foreign funds into the country's stock and bond markets, economists at First Metro Investment Corp and the University of Asia and the Pacific said in a joint monthly report. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The group of businessman Manuel Pangilinan may make another bid for a controlling stake in the Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway Project that will link Metro Manila to the southern Cavite province, a source said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas expects more foreign hot money to flow back in the country starting March, reversing outflows last month, as market jitters over the Greek debt crisis eased, Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- The SM Group's Costa Del Hamilo Inc unit plans to start construction on horizontal housing at its resort complex in Batangas province south of the capital later this year, project development director William Chew said. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Ayala Land Inc said it would open a 5-billion-peso mixed-use complex in southern Cagayan de Oro province in November. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Philippine Airlines, owned by Filipino tycoon Lucio Tan's PAL Holdings Inc, is seeking to raise its fuel surcharge on international flights by as much as $100 per ticket due to high fuel prices, PAL president Jaime Bautista said. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0011 GMT

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1404.17 0.11% 1.570 USD/JPY 83.44 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3138 -- 0.016 SPOT GOLD 1660.29 0.41% 6.800 US CRUDE 107.39 0.31% 0.340 DOW JONES 13232.62 -0.15% -20.14 ASIA ADRS 131.30 0.12% 0.16 -------------------------------------------------------------

