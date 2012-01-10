MANILA, Jan 10 Here are news stories and press reports which may influence local financial markets on Tuesday:

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Statistics Office to release November imports data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- Central bank to release money supply and bank lending data for November and foreign direct investments data for October

- First Metro Investment Corporation (FMIC) holds a press briefing on the outlook for 2012, Penthouse of GT Tower International, Ayala Avenue corner H.V. dela Costa St. Makati, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Electronics exports seen down over 20 pct in 2011 > Philippine 3-mth T-bill rate slids to 1.428 pct > China rejects Manila's accusation on S.China Sea > Manila's 2011 coconut oil exports down 38.7 pct

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories)

- Vehicle sales fell 4 percent to 141,616 units in 2011 from 147,888 units in 2010 due largely to disruptions in the supply of vehicle units and automotive parts, a joint report of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc and Truck Manufacturers Association showed. (ALL PAPERS)

- Philippine Savings Bank, the thrift bank arm of the Metrobank Group, will launch in February a 3 billion pesos ($68 million) offer of debt notes qualifying as tier 2 capital to boost funds for expansion. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Standard & Poor's expects the Philippines to post a respectable-yet-lower-than-desired economic growth of 4 to 4.5 percent this year, driven mainly by domestic consumption. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)

- Global logistics group Kuwait and Gulf Link Holding Co has committed to invest an additional $500 million in the Philippines to finance infrastructure logistics, including Public-Private Partnership projects and other investment projects, its top officials said. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR)

- Royal Capital B.V., a majority-owned unit of port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc will issue perpetual bonds to fund acquisitions and development of greenfield projects, ICTSI said in a regulatory filing. (THE PHILIPPINE STAR, MANILA STANDARD TODAY)

- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co said it will hold a special stockholders' meeting in March to approve a plan to reduce foreign control of the country's largest telecom company. (MANILA TIMES)

- A non-life insurance industry appeal to suspend a scheduled increase in capitalisation requirements has been turned down by the government, as Cabinet officials said doing so would compromise the solvency of insurers and worse, the public interest. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Manila Electric Co has cut its generation charge for the January billing period, citing cheaper power sourced from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- More Filipinos believe the state of the economy deteriorated in the past year, even as the majority remains convinced that little has changed in the past two years under the watch of President Benigno Aquino, according to independent pollster Pulse Asia. (BUSINESSWORLD)

MARKET NEWS > SE Asia Stocks-Most edge up; U.S. data positive > Euro rises from 16-mo low but respite temporary > Gold trades flat, technical resistance in focus > Dollar strength pushes yuan down for 4th day > Oil falls on euro zone concern, eyeing Iran

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0006 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1280.70 0.23 2.89 USD/JPY 76.85 0.03 0.02 US 10YR 1.97 0.72 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1611.99 0.07 1.10 US CRUDE 101.55 0.24 0.24 DOW JONES 12392.69 0.27 32.77 ASIA ADRS 116.36 0.49 0.57 FTSE 100 5612.26 -0.66 -37.42 ($1 = 44.12 pesos) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe..

DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)